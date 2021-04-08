The daily gossip: Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly teamed up with Trump's former campaign manager, Christopher Meloni's caboose goes viral, and more
Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly receiving campaign advice from Brad Parscale
California has already elected a Hollywood actor and a retired bodybuilder as governor, so why not a former Olympian who also happens to be the ex of reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner? Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly eyeing a California gubernatorial bid — and what's more, it looks like a former top Trump campaign official is helping out. Jenner has reportedly been "getting advice" from Brad Parscale, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Jenner is a Republican and has said she voted for Trump in 2016, although she later blasted him in a 2018 op-ed, saying Trump "has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community." Now, what would really make good television is if she faces off against her stepson-in-law, Kanye West, in a Republican primary... [CNN, The Week]
Christopher Meloni explains why he has 'so much cake'
Christopher Meloni knows you're obsessed with his caboose. The actor, who was previously honored with a BuzzFeed list titled "Literally Just 17 Pictures Of Christopher Meloni's Butt," even once read a tweet that said "when I'm sad I just Google Christopher Meloni's butt until I'm not sad anymore" and responded "I think that's why Google was invented — and maybe my a--." The Law & Order star's hindquarters went viral again this week after Spectrum news reporter Peter Hess posted a photo of the actor wearing tight pants on the set of Organized Crime. "@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???" one Twitter user asked in response, surely not expecting a reply. But Meloni delivered: "Sure —" he wrote back, "big birthday (60), big boy (200 lbs), big cake." Adds up. [Vulture, Uproxx]
Hailey Baldwin is still 'upset' about being called 'not nice' in that viral TikTok
Hailey Baldwin is still hung up about getting only a 3.5 out of 10 on the niceness scale in a viral TikTok last summer. Julia Carolan, a former "fancy Manhattan restaurant" waitress, rated celebrities based on her interactions with them, and claimed every time she met Baldwin, the model was "not nice." Baldwin apologized last summer, but described being "so upset" by Carolan's TikTok in a new interview with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons. "I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person and am open to people correcting me," Baldwin said. "I just don't think that those people that try to correct me ... need to be people on social media." Or you could just start by treating waitstaff with respect! [People, The Week]
Jameela Jamil couldn't resist weighing in on the Khloé Kardashian photo scandal
Like Batman responding to the Bat-Signal, Jameela Jamil heard the words "body image" and materialized to offer her thoughts about that unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that Khloé has been frantically trying to erase from the internet. Early Thursday, Khloé issued a statement about the pic that supposedly didn't capture her body "the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point." She offered a counter-video showing off her toned and "unretouched" body, insisting that she didn't just pay "for it all." Jameela shared the statement on Twitter, observing that it's "a really good time" for Khloé "to admit to surgeries, thinning photographs and videos, and to stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate herself." [The Mirror, Jezebel]
The Crown actress Emma Corrin dubs herself 'ur fave queer bride'
"Endearing queer icon" Princess Diana just got even queerer? Emma Corrin, the 25-year-old actress who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Lady Di in season 4 of The Crown, seemingly came out on Wednesday by posting images of herself in a wedding gown, shot for a British magazine, with the caption "Ur fave queer bride." Noted The Advocate, "while Corrin has not provided any additional information about her identity as of the time of this article's posting, LGBTQ+ fans filled her Instagram comments with celebratory reactions." Notably, Kristen Stewart — who, in her own words, is "like, so gay, dude" — will also play Princess Diana in Spencer, which is expected this fall. [Out, The Advocate]