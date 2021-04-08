The daily gossip: Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly teamed up with Trump's former campaign manager, Christopher Meloni's caboose goes viral, and more

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly receiving campaign advice from Brad Parscale

California has already elected a Hollywood actor and a retired bodybuilder as governor, so why not a former Olympian who also happens to be the ex of reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner? Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly eyeing a California gubernatorial bid — and what's more, it looks like a former top Trump campaign official is helping out. Jenner has reportedly been "getting advice" from Brad Parscale, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Jenner is a Republican and has said she voted for Trump in 2016, although she later blasted him in a 2018 op-ed, saying Trump "has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community." Now, what would really make good television is if she faces off against her stepson-in-law, Kanye West, in a Republican primary... [CNN, The Week]