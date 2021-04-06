she's running?
Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

4:11 p.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own.

Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity."

Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something." Brendan Morrow

boycotts
A U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is under consideration

4:23 p.m.
China's curling team at a test event.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is on the table for the United States, State Department spokesman Ned Price suggested Tuesday.

The possibility has been looming for a while, given the tensions between the U.S. and China, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. Price clarified that Washington would prefer to boycott the game in tandem with its allies, so it seems unlikely there will be a unilateral move. "It is something that we certainly wish to discuss," Price told reporters. "A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners."

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have accused China of committing genocide against ethnic minorities like the Uighurs in the northwest Xinjiang region, and the U.S. has also expressed concern about a crackdown on Hong Kong's autonomy and the risk of an invasion of Taiwan. Of course, the two sides are also engaged in a longstanding trade war that doesn't seem likely to end anytime soon and will certainly be a factor in whatever decision the U.S. makes. Tim O'Donnell

thandiwe
Thandiwe Newton reclaims her name after it's been misspelled her entire career

3:54 p.m.
Thandiwe Newton.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Thandiwe Newton is her name. Her mother, a Zimbabwean princess, and her father, a lab technician from Cornwall, England, named her Thandiwe, meaning "beloved" in Zulu.

The 'w' first disappeared from her name in Catholic school, forming a more anglicized "Thandie." At school she was "made to feel like an in-house missionary project," writes Diana Evans in a cover story for British Vogue.

In Newton's first film, the 'w' was "carelessly missed" in her credit; she was credited the same way in subsequent roles, but no more. The Westworld star said she is now grateful "to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as 'others'." Her Vogue photo shoot involved clothes that reflected her European and African heritage, and the magazine cover reads "Thandiwe Newton." "That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine," Newton said. Read more at British Vogue. Taylor Watson

there's an idea
Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

3:14 p.m.
Ben Carson.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office.

It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America."

It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic'

3:13 p.m.
Gavin Newsom
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) says the time has come to start "planning for our lives post-pandemic."

Newsom announced Tuesday that California is aiming to fully reopen its economy on June 15, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plan is to at that point lift most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions and stop using the current system that divides counties into tiers based on factors like number of new cases, according to The Associated Press.

Two criteria will have to be met by June 15 for this to happen, officials said: the state having sufficient vaccine supply for all adults and its COVID-19 hospitalization rates being stable and low.

"With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."

California's mask mandate is expected to remain in place. But business will be permitted to "return to usual operations" with "common-sense public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and with vaccinations encouraged," officials said.

In a news conference, Newsom hailed this as a "big day" for the state, though he warned that California being able to "open up as business as usual" by June 15 is still "subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance." California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also cautioned that "we will take the necessary precautions" should the state see any "concerning rise in our hospitalizations," per the Los Angeles Times. But Ghaly added that "right now, we are hopeful in what we're seeing." Brendan Morrow

everyone has a hobby
Reince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his house

2:48 p.m.
Reince Priebus.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

Reince Priebus, former President Donald Trump's first chief of staff, is incredibly invested in his 200-gallon saltwater home aquarium, The Washington Post reports.

The "actual reef" is "a lot to handle," Priebus told the Post, and his former aides can reportedly attest to his dedication to the project. They said he would drive to coral reef conventions in New Jersey to procure specialty fish and spend thousands of dollars on "sprucing up" the tank; he would also reportedly ask staffers to regularly maintain and clean another tank at work.

Still, Priebus laments the fact that while he was working in the White House in 2017 he didn't always have time to properly care for his homemade ecosystem. "I had some fish disappear," he said.

Things are looking up these days, however. "I'm happy to report that since I've left my official political activities there has been no death within the aquarium," he told the Post. "There has just been life and growth." Read more about how former Trump officials are adjusting to life after Trump in The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

hatch me if you can
Former Trump official banned from federal employment for 4 years for violating the Hatch Act

1:51 p.m.
Lynne Patton
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A former Trump administration official has been hit with a $1,000 fine and barred from holding federal office for four years over a violation of the Hatch Act.

The Office of Special Counsel said Tuesday that Lynne Patton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump's who served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been disciplined for violating the Hatch Act by "using her official position to produce a video about housing conditions for the Republican National Convention."

The Hatch Act limits federal employees from engaging in political activities in their official capacity, but the OSC said Patton "improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign." She recruited participants to film an RNC video in which New York City Housing Authority residents would "explain how their standard of living had improved under the Trump administration," the agency said.

Patton will pay a $1,000 fine for the Hatch Act violation, and she has also been barred from federal employment for 48 months. The news was notable after some other Trump administration officials were previously found to have violated the Hatch Act but were not disciplined. The Office of Special Counsel in 2019, for example, recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired from her job for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act, Axios notes.

The agency also determined in 2020 that trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. And last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received criticism for speaking at the RNC from Jerusalem, with critics at the time arguing he was violating the Hatch Act while doing so. In response to these complaints, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asserted that when it comes to the Hatch Act, "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" about it. Brendan Morrow

a quick clarification
Mitch McConnell clarifies that he'd still like corporations to give money to politicians

1:34 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday reiterated his belief that American corporations should stay out of political issues like Georgia's controversial new voting law. But he clarified that he's still alright with companies making political contributions.

On Monday, McConnell responded to Georgia-based companies that have criticized the law (as well as Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta) by accusing them of "dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Because of that, he warned, businesses will "invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."

He followed that up the next day telling "corporate America" to "stay out of politics" because "it's not what you're designed for." Later, though, he explained he wasn't talking about "political contributions" from corporations, of which he remains a proponent. "I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state," he said. Tim O'Donnell

