The daily gossip: Cher watches Christopher Meloni because he's an 'excellent actor' and for no other reasons, Kanye is reportedly 'annoyed' about this divorce rumor, and more
1.
Cher 'reads' Christopher Meloni for the 'articles'
Cher has noticed Christopher Meloni too … but not in that way! Appearing on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night, the singer insisted that her recent tweet about the Law & Order star — which read "CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR" — weren't thirsty and were strictly about his acting, you pervs. "I'd seen his new show, and I do, I like that show," she told James Corden. "I think that it's an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good." But does she like more than just Meloni's a…cting? "Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn't mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll 'em around in the carpet," Cher scolded. Well that's news. [Vulture, The Late Late Show]
2.
Kanye West is 'annoyed' that everyone thinks it was Kim Kardashian's idea to get divorced
"You can't break up with me because I broke up with you first" seems to be in the air this spring! First it was Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly was the one to initiate the split from Alex Rodriguez — at least according to "sources" that spoke with People magazine. Now Kanye West is supposedly "annoyed" about reports that say Kim Kardashian filed for their divorce. West is "super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him," an insider told Page Six, adding that "actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out" and that "she pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage." Celebrities! They're just like us … in high school. [Page Six, Celebitchy]
3.
Harry Styles is filming 'red hot sex scenes' for a new movie, and The Sun is on it
In the restrained and always level-headed words of the British tabloid The Sun, Harry Styles is set to shoot "red hot sex scenes with co-star David Dawson for [a] new blockbuster." According to the report, Styles, "one of the most lusted-after men in music," will be "shooting passionate X-rated sex scenes" for the new movie, called My Policeman, "which … will delight plenty of men and women around the world." Thank you, The Sun. Deadline, meanwhile, has the dryer version of events: the movie is set in the late 1990s, "when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom's home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom [Styles] and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal." [The Sun, Deadline]
4.
Madonna's daughter describes her dream dinner guests, including Castro and Rasputin
Madonna's 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, has quite the taste in dinner parties … and, uh, chaos. The model, dancer, and former girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet answered a number of softball questions for Vanity Fair this week, including who she'd invite to her "dream dinner." But her eyebrow-raising answer didn't exactly include the expected dead guys, like "Nelson Mandela" and "George Washington." Leon said she'd invite the "little bit evil" Prince Philip and Prince Charles for "some words" — after consulting with Rasputin ("He literally just manipulated the royals"), Castro ("Anyone who's ruled a country would be interesting to talk to about this"), and Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes. Assuming anyone survived the appetizers, the ensuing conversation would be … interesting at least? [Vanity Fair]
5.
Kevin Spacey apparently 'performed a song-and-dance number' during a bizarre deposition
Thought nothing could be weirder than Kevin Spacey's bizarre Christmas Eve videos? Think again. A new report in The Hollywood Reporter runs through the legal issues the disgraced actor is facing after allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Among these is a battle between Spacey and the House of Cards production company, which involves a claim that Spacey groped a production assistant in 2012. The case was reportedly submitted to an arbitrator last year, and the subsequent proceeding got a bit strange. "At one point during his deposition, Spacey sprung up from his seat and performed a song-and-dance number in the conference room," the Reporter writes. Needless to say, when it comes to the question of whether Spacey will ever return to acting, the Reporter writes that there is "little appetite in Hollywood." [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]