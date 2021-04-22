The daily gossip: Cher watches Christopher Meloni because he's an 'excellent actor' and for no other reasons, Kanye is reportedly 'annoyed' about this divorce rumor, and more

Kanye West is 'annoyed' that everyone thinks it was Kim Kardashian's idea to get divorced

"You can't break up with me because I broke up with you first" seems to be in the air this spring! First it was Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly was the one to initiate the split from Alex Rodriguez — at least according to "sources" that spoke with People magazine. Now Kanye West is supposedly "annoyed" about reports that say Kim Kardashian filed for their divorce. West is "super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him," an insider told Page Six, adding that "actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out" and that "she pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage." Celebrities! They're just like us … in high school. [Page Six, Celebitchy]