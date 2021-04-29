The daily gossip: Goop is heading out to sea, T-Pain apologizes for 'accidentally straight up ignoring' his DMs, and more

John Mayer nearing deal for late night talk show

Someone, somewhere decided the world needed a talk show hosted by John Mayer. So now, there will likely be a talk show hosted by John Mayer. The musician is nearing a deal with CBS and Paramount Plus for a weekly show, Later With John Mayer, a play off BBC's Later with Jools Holland. The format consists of performances and interviews "in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians." Mayer is no stranger to talking to the camera — he's hosted an Instagram Live show, filled in for hosts, and dabbled in standup. But Mayer's long history of problematic behavior has some, especially Swifties, questioning the show. The good news for Mayer is there is no comment section on Paramount Plus, so Swifties will have to decimate him elsewhere. [Variety]