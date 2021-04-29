The daily gossip: Goop is heading out to sea, T-Pain apologizes for 'accidentally straight up ignoring' his DMs, and more
1.
Gwyneth Paltrow is going on a Goop cruise
All aboard the SS Goop! Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the logical next step in promoting her lifestyle and wellness brand Goop by bringing it aboard Celebrity Cruises in 2022. In an Instagram post, Paltrow said she'll serve as a "Well-being Advisor" for the cruise line and that the Goop team will provide programming and fitness kits on the Celebrity Beyond cruise ship. The actress-turned-businesswoman said she is "happiest by, in or on the sea," which is a bold statement from the woman who allegedly turned down a role in Titanic. The boat's Suite guests will also get the chance to "engage" with Paltrow, so if your post-COVID fantasy involves discussing vaginas on a tightly-packed cruise ship, you might want to start saving those vacation days. [InStyle]
2.
T-Pain discovers he's been 'accidentally straight up ignoring' celebrities on Instagram for 2 years
We've all broken out a disingenuous "sorry, just seeing this now!" reply once in a while, but with T-Pain, it's apparently for real. The rapper revealed he had absolutely no idea until this week that there's a message request folder on Instagram that turned out to be "full of celebs trying to reach me," meaning he's been "accidentally straight up ignoring" these people "for like two years." Indeed, T-Pain in a video scrolled through the DMs he failed to respond to — including one apparently from Viola Davis' account sent 97 weeks ago. Dude! You can't ignore Viola Davis! "How do I super apologize?" T-Pain wrote. "Press conference? Town hall meeting?" I guess you can say he ... can't believe it? [Vulture, The Week]
3.
Morgan Wallen isn't invited to the Billboard Music Awards due to racist conduct
Morgan Wallen may be a nominee at this year's Billboard Music Awards, but that doesn't mean he's actually invited. When the nominations for this year's awards show were revealed Thursday, Dick Clark Productions clarified that while the country singer received nominations "based on charting," he won't be included on the show "in any capacity" after a video in February showed him using the N-word. "His recent conduct does not align with our core values," the company said, adding it's glad Wallen has supposedly started "to do some meaningful work" on his "anti-racist journey." Meanwhile, The Weeknd led the nominations with 16 nods after infamously being completely shut out at the Grammys. Who needs the Recording Academy, right? [Billboard, Entertainment Weekly]
4.
John Mayer nearing deal for late night talk show
Someone, somewhere decided the world needed a talk show hosted by John Mayer. So now, there will likely be a talk show hosted by John Mayer. The musician is nearing a deal with CBS and Paramount Plus for a weekly show, Later With John Mayer, a play off BBC's Later with Jools Holland. The format consists of performances and interviews "in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians." Mayer is no stranger to talking to the camera — he's hosted an Instagram Live show, filled in for hosts, and dabbled in standup. But Mayer's long history of problematic behavior has some, especially Swifties, questioning the show. The good news for Mayer is there is no comment section on Paramount Plus, so Swifties will have to decimate him elsewhere. [Variety]
5.
Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'
What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant who allegedly used a hand gesture resembling one "that has been co-opted by white power groups." The player, Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, calling this a "terrible misunderstanding" and saying he was just using his hand to indicate the number of games he had won. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," he said. But former players wrote that producers should have made sure this "racist dog whistle" didn't air. Between this and Dr. Oz's controversial guest hosting stint, former Jeopardy! contestants signing letters blasting the show is quickly becoming a regular occurrence. [Variety, TMZ]