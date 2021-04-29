T-Pain discovers he's been 'accidentally straight up ignoring' celebrities on Instagram for 2 years

We've all broken out a disingenuous "sorry, just seeing this now!" reply once in a while, but with T-Pain, it's apparently for real.
The rapper revealed Wednesday he had absolutely no idea until this week that there's a request folder on Instagram that turned out to be "full of celebs trying to reach me," meaning he's been "accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like two years."
Indeed, T-Pain in a video scrolled through the many mentions and DMs from very famous people he's been failing to respond to — including a message from Viola Davis' account sent 97 weeks ago. Dude! You can't ignore Viola Davis!
"How do I super apologize?" T-Pain wrote. "Press conference? Town hall meeting?"
Morgan Wallen may be a nominee at this year's Billboard Music Awards, but that doesn't mean he's actually invited.
Nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were revealed on Thursday, and Wallen received six nods, including for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Country Artist. But Dick Clark Productions clarified that while the country singer is a "finalist this year based on charting," he will have no involvement in the ceremony itself after video in February showed him using the N-word, per Entertainment Weekly.
"As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," Dick Clark Productions said.
Wallen was suspended by his label over his racist conduct, and he apologized at the time for using an "unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur." He said earlier this month he's "really worked on myself" since then is "proud of the work I've put in," though he added he wouldn't be performing any tour dates this summer. Wallen was previously disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
"It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work," Dick Clark Productions' said. "We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."
President Biden during his first address to a joint session of Congress urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But one expert thinks he left an opportunity to encourage vaccination on the table.
Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst, in a Washington Post op-ed argued the president "missed his biggest opportunity to reduce vaccine hesitancy" with the address, pointing to the fact that there was a limited number of attendees in the House chamber who still wore masks and maintained physical distance.
"If I didn't know better, I would have thought this was six months ago, before Americans had access to safe, highly effective vaccines," Wen wrote.
While Wen said that she can "understand the need for caution," she expresses concern that a "very damaging narrative is taking hold" that there's no reason to get vaccinated given that there are still "so many precautions" for those who do, and she suggests the precautions taken for this address may have contributed to that.
Others might counter that this was appropriate because the CDC is continuing to recommend both vaccinated and unvaccinated people avoid large crowds. Wen, though, also takes issue with the CDC's "overly-cautious" guidelines, urging the agency to "clearly distinguish between events in which anyone can attend and events that allow only those fully vaccinated."
Wen concludes by arguing that had lawmakers been required to be fully vaccinated to attend the speech but were then permitted to remove their masks and sit side-by-side like they might have pre-pandemic, this could have "sent an unequivocal message that vaccines are safe, effective and the key to ending the pandemic."
Federal officials are investigating two incidents in the United States that appeared similar to the mysterious apparent attacks that left overseas personnel suffering from "debilitating" symptoms, CNN reports.
In one incident, a National Security Council official was reportedly sickened near the south side of the White House in November 2020, while in another, a White House official "reported a similar attack" while walking her dog in a Virginia suburb in 2019. They "reported similar symptoms to CIA and State Department personnel impacted overseas, and officials quickly began to investigate the incident as a possible 'Havana syndrome' attack," CNN writes.
Officials have previously been investigating mysterious incidents starting in 2016 in which U.S. personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained symptoms including nausea, ear popping, vertigo, and headaches, which a government study suggested may have been caused by directed microwave energy. Investigators, CNN reports, haven't determined whether these two incidents in the U.S. are connected to ones that occurred overseas or what might have caused them, but the report notes that the "fact that such an attack might have taken place so close to the White House is particularly alarming."
This news comes after The New York Times reported in March that a CIA task force was seeking to expand its inquiry into the "Havana syndrome" incidents.
"CIA is working alongside other government agencies to double down on our efforts to find answers regarding the unexplained global health incidents that have impacted personnel," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett said.
Last week, Politico reported the Pentagon warned lawmakers "about the growing and urgent threat of directed-energy attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East and elsewhere," telling them that the suspected energy attacks were "growing across the world." CNN reports, though, that investigators "still haven't completely ruled out the possibility that the symptoms are caused by some kind of naturally occurring phenomenon rather than a weapon." Brendan Morrow
New York City is planning to "fully reopen" just before the Fourth of July, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has announced.
The New York City mayor revealed the date on which officials plan to lift restrictions and allow for a full reopening of the city, which was the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak early on in the pandemic last year, during an interview with MSNBC.
"Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1," de Blasio said. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength."
De Blasio cited the fact that in New York City, "people have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers," and "we're just seeing a better situation every day." The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the city has dropped by 56 percent in the past month, according to Bloomberg. The mayor's announcement came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) earlier this month said the state is planning to fully reopen its economy on June 15. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic," Newsom said at the time.
De Blasio acknowledged that "we do have work to do" before this full reopening can be achieved, but he added that "I'm quite confident we'll be ready for full strength by July 1" as vaccinations continue in the city.
"COVID's plummeting," de Blasio said. "We now have the confidence that we can pull all these pieces together and get life back really, in many ways, to where it was, where people can enjoy an amazing summer. This is going to be the summer of New York City. ... I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again."
But de Blasio noted that "state government and federal government always have a say." Brendan Morrow
President Biden address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was "the most ambitious ideological statement made by any Democratic president in decades — couched in language that made it sound as if he wasn't making an ideological argument at all," Politico's John Harris writes. "Though rarely described as gifted orator, Biden's speech was a remarkable performance in part because it didn't soar and largely didn't even try to. In plain-spoken language, he depicted a breathtakingly large agenda as plain common sense."
Biden has spent or proposed, in his first 100 days in office, $6 trillion in federal spending, meted out "in drips and drabs," Politico's Playbook reports. "Wednesday night was the first time he detailed it all together in one place and before the largest potential audience that a president gets: an address to Congress," and "that could be a bad thing for him." Unlike during the first year of the past two Democratic presidents, "the GOP has so far been ineffective as an opposition party in the face of this spending onslaught," Politico says, adding:
There are a lot of theories about all of this: The pandemic and Donald Trump's own big spending have made it safe for big government; the GOP is divided and in turmoil since the events of Jan. 6 and obsessed with culture wars rather than government spending; an old white guy like Biden is a tough target for the right, anyway, and staying off the tube has made him even more difficult to demonize. But on Wednesday night he was center stage — and so was the size and cost of his proposals. [Politico]
Biden knows he has to get things done quickly, but he "simultaneously has the tightest congressional margins and one of the most ambitious agendas," Politico notes. "He's trying to push a rhinoceros through a garden hose. If doing that requires political stealth, then Wednesday night's speech may backfire." Read more at Politico Playbook. Peter Weber
The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-42 to restore regulations on methane gas leaks in oil and gas production that the Trump administration had loosened last summer. Three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — voted with the Democrats to overturn former President Donald Trump's rule using the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that lets Congress kill recently adopted regulations. Curbing methane emissions is a key element of President Biden's push to fight climate change.
The House has not yet voted to restore the methane rules, instituted by former President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency in 2016. The oil and gas industry had originally lobbied against the methane rules, which require oil and gas companies to monitor their equipment for leaking methane and repair any breaches. But many large oil and gas producers, and their main lobbying group the American Petroleum Institute, now support regulating methane emissions.
Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it drives more than 25 percent of global warming, mostly from leaks during the production and transportation of natural gas, The Wall Street Journal explains. "Combating methane emissions can create a more immediate effect than cutting carbon because methane is more than 80 times more potent than carbon over a 20-year period, although it degrades faster in the atmosphere compared to carbon, which lingers for 100 years."
"Regulating methane is the low-hanging fruit of climate action," said Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). "It's the most significant immediate thing we can do." Peter Weber
"In our nation's long and storied history, only one pillow salesman has ever been called to the Oval Office because the president was unhappy with his election results," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "Our next guest is that pillow man." The original proposal was for Kimmel to interview MyPillow founder and election conspiracist Mike Lindell in a bed, and Kimmel apologized. "I'm sorry about that, the COVID people said no," he told Lindell. "I know, you've got rules here in California," Lindell said, adding that he has not been vaccinated.
Kimmel said he found eerie parallels between Lindell's recovery from a vicious crack addition and Hunter Biden's, and Lindell did not disagree, mentioning paranoia. "That's what I want to talk to you about, the paranoia," Kimmel said. "You've been in hiding, is that correct?" "Yeah, but not because of paranoia," Lindell said. "Well, how do you know?" Kimmel asked, and Lindell laughed. Kimmel said both he and Lindell were urged not to do this interview, "but I think it's important that we talk to each other," he said. "I also, you know I don't think there's any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying, and I've studied you, I really have."
Lindell talked about evidence he claims to have gotten showing the 2020 election was hacked by China, and after a while Kimmel stopped him. "I believe that you are sincere," he said. "I also think there's something going on from the crack or something that has, you know, whatever, that has made you think that — I mean, you mentioned paranoia." Lindell insisted he has the goods. "I have it, it's real, so people can say, 'Oh, you're an ex-crack addict so your brain's not right.' You know what, they can say all they want. It's gonna come out, I keep putting the evidence out, it's gonna come out."
Lindell sounded excited about the GOP recount in Arizona's Maricopa County, Kimmel called that "a ridiculous operation," they discussed Lindell's interactions with former President Donald Trump, and before things got too tense, Kimmel's Mike Lindell impersonator (James Adomian) broke in and made everyone laugh. Watch below. Peter Weber