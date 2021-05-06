The daily gossip: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back together, Michael B. Jordan's Star Wars audition was his 'worst' to date, and more

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are apparently back together

After photos emerged this winter of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell attending a plantation-themed party in college, sparking the show's longtime host Chris Harrison to controversially defend her and then subsequently be pushed out (???) of the show, followed then by Rachael winning the Matt James' season only for him to break up with her on TV by citing her history of racial insensitivity and the fact that she can't understand "my Blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America" — Matt and Rachael are, unbelievably, back together! "I've seen Rachael a handful of times," Matt told People. "I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that." He later elaborated to The Wall Street Journal that "I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better." Aaaaaaaand … scene! [Vulture, People]