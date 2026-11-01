‘Be Ready’: prepping goes mainstream

Stocking up on household supplies make sense in an increasingly volatile world – but does not replace readiness at the national level

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Shelves of non-perishable food, including long-life milk and tinned food
Several retailers have reported a surge in demand for beans, soup and radios
(Image credit: Andrew Aitchison / In Pictures Ltd. / Corbis / Getty Images)

“What dystopian hellscape have we arrived in?” said Sophie de Rosée in the Financial Times. For years, “prepping” was a niche interest – associated with tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorists kitting out their bunkers with supplies for the impending apocalypse. But now it has gone mainstream: Google searches for “prepping” have surged 2,300% year on year; at the school gate, all the talk is of water-purification tablets and camping stoves.

And now the government has launched its new “Be Ready” campaign, urging the public to keep enough supplies to survive three days in an emergency. Its checklist includes bottled water, non-perishable food, medicine, a wind-up torch and radio, and a portable power bank. Within days of the launch, several retailers had reported a surge in demand for beans, soup and radios.

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