'For Israel, what exactly is proportionate to genocide?'

Hamas does not deserve Israeli 'restraint'

Gerard Baker for The Times



"What exactly is proportionate to genocide?" asks Gerard Baker in The Times. He then wonders "what restraint" someone is "obliged to show towards an enemy" who wants the "elimination of your entire race". Baker insists that "the Jewish state has the right to respond as aggressively as it sees fit".

Covid inquiry proves Sage had too much power

Kevin Bardosh for UnHerd

During the pandemic there was "a lack of serious thinking about the predictable collateral damage" from lockdowns, writes Kevin Bardosh for UnHerd. "The willingness of politicians to empower Sage [the government's Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies] appears to be… a symptom of the inexperience and dysfunction of the Johnson government", leading to a "further descent into a technocratic state".

'Ukraine fatigue' is no excuse to slow military assistance

Los Angeles Times editorial board

The US Congress must "act swiftly to provide new assistance" to Ukraine and avoid being "distracted by fatigue among the American public or the ominous opposition of some Republicans". It has approved $113 billion so far. Americans "might wonder why such large sums are necessary, given other pressing needs" but the assistance the US gives "does more than help Ukraine defend itself".

Viagra is turning the UK into a nation of dirty old men – it should be banned

Petronella Wyatt for The Telegraph

Sex "isn't for life", writes Petronella Wyatt in The Telegraph, and "the human body, except for a short time in youth, is not a beautiful thing. It is a hideous thing." Wyatt argues that "Viagra has become damaging to everyone's peace of mind" and is "creating a lost generation of elderly male delinquents".

