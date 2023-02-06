What is going on with Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat?

California's geography might also play a role in the primary, given the state's historical trend of electing candidates from its north. As FiveThirtyEight notes: "In recent years, California's statewide political offices have been dominated by northern Democrats [...] Within this north-south dichotomy, Schiff and Porter both represent parts of Greater Los Angeles while Lee and Khanna represent the Bay Area, so whether both northerners run could matter for how the primary vote shakes out. After all, the tendency for candidates to win votes from their regionally aligned 'friends and neighbors' remains a factor in primaries." Finally, it's important to remember that California runs a "jungle primary" system in which party affiliation is a non-factor. This means that not only will all the Democrats vying for Feinstein's seat face one another in the primary, but could very well go head-to-head as the top two contenders in the general election as well. Are people waiting to pick sides? Not exactly. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a brief, but tantalizing statement obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, throwing her support behind Feinstein "if [she] decides to seek re-election." Crucially, however, she continued that should Feinstein not run in 2024, "I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff." Speaking with the Chronicle, prominent Bay Area Democratic figure Wade Randlett was effusive in his characterization of Pelosi's (conditional) backing for Schiff. "An endorsement in any open-seat Democratic primary from the greatest speaker of all time is golden," he said. "But to get it this early when there are at least three members of her caucus running is a Willie [sic] Wonka ticket" Skip advert Pelosi's endorsement of Schiff is the "strongest sign yet" that Feinstein won't seek re-election in 2024, the Chronicle said, reading between the lines. Pelosi has fiercely defended Feinstein from allegations of mental decline in the past, calling such claims "unconscionable" as recently as this past May. For her to uncharacteristically wade into a potential primary battle so early suggests the former speaker, still a major force within the party in terms of both influence and fundraising ability, may be privy to the senator's plans, or is at least comfortable not-so-subtly nudging her fellow San Franciscan to clear a path for someone new.