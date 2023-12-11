10 things you need to know today: December 11, 2023

1. UN warns that Gaza refugees could be forced into Egypt

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Sunday that conditions for Palestinian civilians displaced by fighting between Israel and Hamas are getting so bad that tens of thousands could soon be forced over the border into Egypt. "The health care system is collapsing," Guterres said, and there is "no effective protections of civilians in Gaza." Israel has not publicly urged Gaza civilians to leave the Palestinian enclave, but foreign diplomats have said the Israeli government is privately calling for housing refugees in Egypt until the war ends. Egypt opposes establishing humanitarian camps within its borders, partly due to concerns the situation could destabilize Egypt. Palestinians are concerned they would never be allowed to return. The New York Times

2. Biden invites Zelenskyy to White House

President Joe Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on Tuesday, as Congress continues to debate more aid for Ukraine. Zelenskyy will also speak to senators in a visit the White House said would "underscore" the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine as its people "defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion." The Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as well. White House officials noted that public support for Ukraine has increased after Zelenskyy's previous visits. "It's an opportunity for front-page news, to remind people what's at stake," one administration official said. Politico

3. Trump cancels plan to testify in New York civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post Sunday that he had canceled his plan to testify Monday at his New York civil fraud trial. "I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Trump has already testified once during the trial. A second appearance would have let him speak directly about the properties he is accused of overvaluing to get favorable loans. Trump's lawyers said they advised him not to testify because of the reinstated gag order Judge Arthur Engoron has imposed barring him from disparaging court staff. CNN, NBC News

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Jailed Narges Mohammadi's children accept her Nobel Peace Prize

The teenage children of jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf at a ceremony Sunday. "The Iranian people, with perseverance, will overcome repression and authoritarianism. Have no doubt, this is certain," Mohammadi, who was imprisoned for "spreading propaganda," wrote in her speech. The Norwegian Nobel committee awarded Mohammadi, 51, the prize in October for her nonviolent fight "against oppression of women in Iran" and work promoting human rights in general. Her 17-year-old twins Kiana and Ali Rahmani collected the award at a ceremony in Oslo's City Hall attended by several hundred guests. Reuters, BBC News

5. Arizona Supreme Court to consider 1864 abortion ban

Arizona's state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to allow a near-total abortion ban from 1864 to take effect. The state has two abortion laws — the 19th century ban and a 2022 law, passed months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, outlawing the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. An appeals court ruling sought to "harmonize" the state's conflicting laws last December, applying the 1864 law to non-physicians and the new law to doctors. A decision by the justices to let the older law take effect could escalate tensions over abortion as activists push a ballot measure next year seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. NPR, The Wall Street Journal

6. Philippines, China boats collide in South China Sea

A boat from the Philippines collided Sunday with a Chinese coast guard ship near a contested reef in the South China Sea. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that the Chinese vessel "rammed" the Philippines craft, one of two boats delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen near Scarborough Shoal off the main island of Luzon. The Philippines accused the Chinese ship of "deliberately colliding" with the supply boat. China put the blame on the Philippines. China seized the shoal from the Philippines in 2012. BBC News, USA Today

7. China deflation accelerates

China's consumer price index fell in November for the second straight month, in the latest sign of trouble for the world's second-largest economy. Consumer prices fell 0.5% in November on an annual basis, steeper than the 0.2% drop in October, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported Saturday. Beijing has been fighting weak prices for most of 2023 as a real-estate crisis and sagging consumer confidence drag down the economy. But the latest deflation numbers prompted calls for urgent measures to boost demand and prevent prices from plunging further. Inflation slowed in China early this year, then turned negative in July. CNN, The Guardian

8. Milei takes oath of office promising to make Argentina 'a power again'

Javier Milei, an unconventional self-declared "anarcho-capitalist," told Argentine citizens to brace for big public spending cuts as he was inaugurated as the South American nation's president on Sunday. "We are going to begin the reconstruction of Argentina after more than a hundred years of decline," said Milei, an economist and former TV commentator. "We are going to be a power again." Milei won a November runoff election promising shock economic reforms to lift South America's second-largest economy out of its worst crisis in a generation. Annual inflation has hit 143%, and the currency has plunged, impoverishing four in 10 Argentines. Critics fear Milei, a Trump admirer, will bring back authoritarian rule. The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal

9. SmileDirectClub says it's shutting down

SmileDirectClub announced over the weekend that it was shutting down, several months after the telehealth orthodontics provider filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which provided clear aligners remotely without in-person visits to an orthodontist, called the decision "incredibly difficult." It marketed its teeth aligners, which sold for $1,850, as a faster and cheaper alternative to braces offered at orthodontists' offices. Its treatments took four to six months, with online check-ins with dentists. The company was founded in 2014 and was valued at $8.9 billion in its 2019 initial public offering, but it became weighed down by debt. BBC News, The New York Times

10. Turnout hits record low in Hong Kong's 'patriots only' election

Hong Kong voters snubbed China's "patriots only" election on Sunday, with turnout falling to a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, The Associated Press reported. With all pro-democracy candidates barred, only 27.5% of the city's 4.3 million registered voters cast ballots, according to data released Monday. That was down from a record high turnout of 71.2% in 2019 elections dominated by pro-democracy candidates. Under recent reforms, candidates undergo a national security screening. Government-appointed committees decide on nominations, and only "patriots" loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for directly elected district council seats, which have been reduced by 80% to 88 seats out of 470. The Associated Press, CNN