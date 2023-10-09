Israel-Hamas war: what might come next

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Israel's defence minister has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies following Hamas's unprecedented assault over the weekend that has left hundreds dead on both sides.

Yoav Gallant said the siege would mean "no electricity, no food, no water, and no fuel" for the two million residents of the small strip of land controlled by Hamas. Israel, which already controls the airspace over Gaza and its shoreline, and restricts who and what goods are allowed in and out through its border crossings, is ramping up air strikes on key Hamas targets in the territory.

It comes as air-raid sirens continue to sound in Jerusalem and across Israel as the BBC reported "waves" of rockets being fired from Gaza and "at least three explosions have been heard in Jerusalem".

Could Israel invade Gaza?

It is still too early to know how the next few weeks will unfold but Israel’s prime pinister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to exact "a huge price" on Hamas – and, by extension, Gaza.

In a long career, the hawkish PM has shown "little appetite for ground campaigns and Gaza would be a messy place to wage war", said Reuters. So he could follow a more "familiar strategy" of assassinating Hamas leaders with air strikes and bombs.

But Saturday's attack has upended long-held assumptions and there is growing belief among defence experts that Netanyahu will be forced into sending ground troops into Gaza.

Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, told Vox that, given the nature of Hamas's attack and current public and political sentiment in Israel, a ground invasion was "very likely". Civilians are already leaving Gaza City and areas near the border in anticipation of Israeli troops arriving, said the news site.

That could mean a "long, bloody battle with significant deaths on both sides", but with Palestinians "bearing the brunt of the casualties and destruction".

Such a response comes with "grave risks", said The Economist, as it could draw Israeli forces "into bloody urban fighting – and endanger the hostages, too". In particular, the fate of the Israeli soldiers, elderly people, women and children taken into Gaza – believed to number over 100 – "complicates how Israel delivers on its promise to hit back hard and fast, while sticking to a longstanding principle of leaving no one behind", reported Reuters.

The inevitable death of many civilians in Gaza, "especially if seen as wanton, would harm Israel's standing in the world as well as being profoundly wrong in its own terms", said The Economist. Yet this might be a sacrifice the Israeli leadership and wider public are willing to accept.

"A strong Israel may tolerate a belligerent Hamas on its border; a weaker one cannot," said The Times of Israel. "A safe Israel can spend much time and resources worrying about the humanitarian fallout from a Gaza ground war; a more vulnerable Israel cannot. A wounded, weakened Israel is a fiercer Israel."

What about Hezbollah?

Much of the immediate analysis looking at Israel's failure to stop the attack has centred on whether Israel was too focused on the threat posed from Iran-backed Hezbollah, based in Lebanon. "The military scenario envisioned Hezbollah attacking from the north, not Hamas from Gaza," said Jacob Dallal, an Israeli reserve officer and former IDF spokesperson, writing in The Times of Israel .

Historically, "most of the wars Israel has had to fight have involved battles on several fronts at once", reported Politico. With Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif calling on the "Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria" to coordinate and "start marching towards Palestine now", Israel "undoubtedly sees the potential for a war that could open up on multiple fronts", said the BBC. In a "worst-case scenario" it could draw in Hezbollah.

The longer the fighting in Gaza drags on, admitted The Economist, "the greater the chance that violence spreads to the West Bank or Lebanon".

Were this to happen, it would mark a "far more ambitious strategic endeavour by Iranian proxies, likely orchestrated by Tehran", said Politico. "The potential death and destruction may top anything we've seen in decades," warned former US national intelligence official Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, at the Atlantic Council.

What about Israeli-Arab relations?

Clearly, this act by Hamas is "suicidal", said The New Yorker, but "part of the reason that Hamas, and Palestinians in general, feel that they're in such a desperate situation is that they have been entirely abandoned by those who should be their allies: the Arab states".

With The Wall Street Journal now reporting that Iranian security officials helped Hamas plan the attack "over several weeks", there is the growing belief it was, in part, an attempt to disrupt Israeli-Saudi normalisation. This theory has been given extra weight after a Hamas spokesman said that the assault should serve as a warning for Arab states not to ally with Israel.

"Iran was genuinely threatened by Israel’s plan to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia and, in the process, neuter the Palestinian issue as Tehran's trump card", said David Ignatius in The Washington Post, but the Iranians and their Hamas allies play a "more complicated game than some Israelis, in their justified hatred of the mullahs, might realize".