10 things you need to know today: December 7, 2023

Four Republican presidential hopefuls — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — clashed Wednesday in a heated debate. With time running out for someone in the shrinking field to catch front-runner Donald Trump, who skipped this forum like the previous three, DeSantis tried to cement his second-place spot by attacking the surging Haley. He accused her of courting China when she was South Carolina's governor. Ramaswamy called her a "fascist." "I love the attention, fellas," Haley replied, presenting herself as the most electable candidate. Christie accused Ramaswamy of smearing the only woman on stage, and called him "the most obnoxious blowhard in America." The New York Times

2. McCarthy announces retirement from Congress

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), ousted as House speaker by hard-right Republicans two months ago, announced Wednesday he would retire from Congress at the end of the year. McCarthy said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed he would "serve America in new ways," including recruiting "our country's best and brightest to run" for office. California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, will have to call a special election to fill McCarthy's seat. In the meantime, his absence will narrow the GOP's already slim majority in the House. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who filled in as temporary House speaker after McCarthy lost the job, also said this week he wouldn't seek reelection. The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal

3. UN chief warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked a rarely used power to warn the Security Council that Gaza faces a "humanitarian catastrophe." Guterres called for world leaders to demand an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The Palestinian enclave's humanitarian system is on the verge of collapse after two months of fighting that has caused "appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma," he said. Guterres also warned that extended bombardment could result in epidemic diseases and force civilians who have had to flee their homes to seek refuge in neighboring countries. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 16,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack in Israel triggered the war. The Associated Press, The Hill

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Gunman kills 3 people at UNLV

A gunman shot and killed three people and critically wounded another at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday. Law enforcement sources told ABC News that the suspected attacker was Anthony Polito, a 67-year-old professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school. Two university police detectives killed the gunman in a shootout. The school issued an alert after the shooting started at a building housing UNLV's Lee Business School, saying, "This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT." Journalism student Matthew Felsenfeld, 21, and a dozen classmates barricaded themselves in the student union next door. "It's the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them," he said. Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Associated Press

5. Wisconsin fake electors settle lawsuit, admit Biden won

Wisconsin's 10 Republican fake electors settled a lawsuit against them on Wednesday, acknowledging that they engaged in a plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory over former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed last year by two of the state's legitimate electors, had sought up to $200,000 from each of the fake electors. No money was included in the settlement, but the 10 Republicans agreed to never serve as electors in a presidential election with Trump on the ballot, and reaffirmed that Biden won the 2020 election and they were not "duly elected presidential electors." A Nevada grand jury on Wednesday indicted six fake Trump electors, including Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald, on felony charges for their roles in the same scheme. Wisconsin Examiner, The Associated Press

6. Senate Republicans block Ukraine aid

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked billions of dollars of additional aid to Ukraine in a procedural vote, demanding that the bill include tighter security along the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden said before the vote that he was open to "significant compromises" on border policies, but also criticized "extreme Republicans" for "playing chicken with our national security." Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a GOP negotiator, said he was "encouraged" by Biden's willingness to consider immigration policy changes. House Republicans earlier this year demanded the removal of more military and economic aid for Ukraine from a deal to keep the government funded and avert a shutdown. The Washington Post, USA Today

7. McDonald's launches CosMc's spinoff restaurant

McDonald's is launching its new spinoff restaurant brand, CosMc's, this week. The fast-food giant plans to open 10 CosMc's locations by the end of 2024 to test the concept. The first one opens this week in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The other nine restaurants will be in Texas. The menu will include familiar offerings like Egg McMuffins and M&M McFlurries, and new fare like Churro Frappes and pretzel bites, CNBC reported. The burger chain is marketing CosMc's, named after a space alien that appeared in McDonaldland advertisements in the 1980s and early '90s, as a place for customers to get quick snacks and coffee. CNBC

8. Boris Johnson testifies, apologizes in Covid inquiry

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson testified Wednesday in Britain's public Covid-19 inquiry, apologizing for mistakes in not recognizing the severity of the crisis but faulting advisers for not sounding a "loud enough klaxon of alarm" about the pandemic. "I was not being informed that this was something that was going to require urgent and immediate action," he said. His remarks came after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and other ministers said they tried to push the government to take stronger action. Britain went into lockdown on March 23, 2020, and Hancock said that starting it a few weeks earlier could have saved thousands of lives. Johnson is testifying for a second day on Thursday. ABC News, CNN

9. New Mexico sues Meta over child safety

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms on Wednesday, accusing the social media giant of recommending sexual content to children and steering underage users' accounts to adult predators on Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuit also named Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant. Torrez said his office's investigation found that Meta's networks "are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex." Meta said it uses sophisticated technology and child safety experts to "help root out predators." Albuquerque Journal

10. Norman Lear dies at 101

Television writer and producer Norman Lear, who left an indelible mark on TV in the '70s and early '80s with shows like "All in the Family" and "Good Times," died this week at his Los Angeles home, a family spokesperson said Wednesday. He was 101. "All in the Family," featuring the bigoted Archie Bunker played by Carroll O'Connor, jolted viewers with edgy, topical episodes that introduced political and social commentary to the sitcom world. In the '60s, the biggest problems TV families faced were "the boss is coming to dinner, and the roast's ruined," Lear said in a 2012 New York Times interview. "The message that was sending out was that we didn't have any problems." The New York Times