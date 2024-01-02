10 things you need to know today: January 2, 2024

1. Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Japan

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook part of central Japan on Monday, killing at least 48 people, toppling buildings and knocking out power to tens of thousands of utility customers. Around 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate coastal areas as authorities issued tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia. Japan dispatched army personnel to help in rescue efforts. A Japan Coast Guard plane that was to deliver supplies to the region collided with Japan Airlines jet at a Tokyo airport, causing the airliner to burst into flames on the runway. All passengers were evacuated, but five of the six people on the Coast Guard plane are confirmed dead. CNN, The New York Times

2. Israel announces new phase of Gaza war

Israel pulled tanks out of parts of Gaza City on Monday as the government announced a tactical change in its war against Hamas. Israel said it was pulling out thousands of the troops it had in Gaza, much of which has been reduced to rubble, but signaled that it expected its war against Hamas to continue through 2024. An Israeli official told Reuters that reducing troop strength would allow some reservists to return home while remaining forces continued "mopping up" in parts of the Palestinian enclave, where local health officials say more than 20,000 people have died since Israel attacked in response to Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. Reuters

3. Israeli high court overturns Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday narrowly struck down a controversial judicial reform law pushed through by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative government, saying it threatened "severe and unprecedented harm" to Israel's democracy. The law, which seeks to restrict the high court's ability to review government decisions, had sparked widespread anti-government protests. The ruling threatened to reignite a constitutional and political crisis as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza, according to Axios. Netanyahu's Likud party said the decision conflicted with "the nation's desire for unity, especially in a time of war." Opposition leader Yair Lapid said if Netanyahu's government resumes its "fight over the Supreme Court it will show they didn't learn anything" from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. The Washington Post, Axios

4. Russia, Ukraine exchange New Year's Day attacks

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of New Year's Day attacks against civilians. A Russian-installed official in Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed four people in the eastern Ukraine city. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the shelling a "terrorist act" targeting civilian infrastructure, according to Reuters. Russia hammered Kyiv with a large-scale missile attack that came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for a Saturday bombardment that killed 24 people in the Russian city of Belgorod, just north of the Ukraine border. Local officials in several Ukrainian regions said Russian air attacks had damaged civilian areas and killed at least one person. Reuters, The New York Times

5. Navy helicopters sink 3 small Houthi boats

U.S. Navy helicopters sank three boats in the Red Sea that were believed to be carrying Houthi militants from Yemen over the weekend, military officials said. The helicopters exchanged fire with the boats after responding to a distress call from a Maersk container ship, the Singapore-flagged Hangzhou, that reported being attacked by four small boats. The boats "fired crew-served and small-arms weapons at the Maersk Hangzhou, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel," U.S. Central Command said. The Houthis, responsible for numerous Red Sea attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, said they lost 10 fighters and warned that the U.S.' "dangerous behavior" would have "negative repercussions." ABC News

6. South Korean opposition leader stabbed

A man stabbed the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party, Lee Jae-myung, in the neck on Tuesday after approaching him saying he wanted his autograph. Lee, 59, had just toured the site of a planned airport in the port city of Busan. The suspect, a 66-year-old man, was immediately detained. Lee's injury was not believed to be life-threatening. Lee, leader of the liberal Democratic Party, narrowly lost to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol in South Korea's 2022 presidential election. Division between his supporters, who see him as a champion of the poor, and conservatives, who consider him a corrupt populist, has deepened South Korea's political polarization in recent years, according to The New York Times. The New York Times

7. Delayed federal financial aid form launches with glitches

The delayed launch of the simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid got off to a bumpy start Sunday and Monday. The new FAFSA form, which millions of students will be filling out to qualify for financial aid in the 2024-25 academic year, was only accessible sporadically, higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz told CNBC. "I am convinced that nobody has been able to submit the form," he said. "Congress required the FAFSA to be available before Jan. 1, 2024. They missed that deadline." The Education Department said Sunday it had "identified some minor issues" and was "working to resolve them." Financial aid consultant Kalman Chany urged families not to panic, and simply wait for the problems to be fixed before applying. CNBC

8. Colorado mother accused of killing 2 of her kids arrested in UK

A Colorado mother accused of killing two of her three children was arrested over the weekend in the United Kingdom, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement. British police did not immediately provide details on the arrest. The woman, Kimberlee Singler, 35, and her 11-year-old daughter were found injured in their home by police responding to a Dec. 19 burglary call. Her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were dead. Singler initially cooperated in the investigation and was considered a witness rather than a suspect. She now faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, attempted murder and assault, according to police. USA Today

9. 24 EVs lose tax credits

The number of electric vehicles eligible for federal tax credits of up to $7,500 fell from 43 to 19 on Monday as updated rules on battery sourcing took effect in the new year. The Treasury Department issued guidelines in December eliminating the credits for vehicles with batteries made in China. The change stripped eligibility from the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive, some Tesla Model 3s, Chevrolet Blazers, and other vehicles, the Treasury Department said. Tesla, Nissan, and Volkswagen said they were optimistic that some of their vehicles would regain eligibility after battery sourcing changes. Reuters

10. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to abdicate

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced that she plans to step down on Jan. 14 and hand the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. The day will mark the anniversary of the 83-year-old monarch's accession to the throne after the death of her father, King Frederik IX, 52 years ago. Margrethe said as she announced her abdication that she started having "thoughts about the future" in 2023 after undergoing back surgery, and had decided "now is the right time." The role of the monarch in Denmark, home to Europe's oldest ruling monarchy, is largely ceremonial, but Margrethe is one of the country's most popular public figures. She has been known for walking around Copenhagen virtually unescorted. The Associated Press