10 things you need to know today: January 5, 2024

1. Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings

The Islamic State claimed responsibility Thursday for an attack that killed more than 80 people gathered Wednesday to honor Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq four years ago. The twin suicide bombings marked the deadliest militant attack in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The attack came as Middle East tensions escalate over Israel's war against Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that runs the Gaza Strip and is linked to Iran. The bombers likely hoped to prompt Iran to strike Israel, according to Aaron Y. Zelin, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. NPR, Axios

2. US drone strike kills Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad

A Thursday U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed a senior figure in an Iran-linked militant group, the Harakat al-Nujaba, the Pentagon said was linked to recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq. An Iraqi government spokesperson called the attack a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and security of Iraq" that was "no different from a terrorist act." The missile hit a vehicle near a headquarters of the 12th brigade of Nujaba, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces security group, and killed brigade commander Mushtaq Talib al-Saidi and two others. The State Department designated Nujaba a terrorist organization in 2019. Nujaba has tried to help Hamas in its war with Israel, and the strike fueled fears of a wider war. The New York Times, Reuters

3. Israel outlines 'new combat approach' ahead of Blinken visit

Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, on Thursday described the scaled-down "new combat approach" Israeli forces plan to use in the next phase of fighting in northern Gaza and said the war against Hamas would continue in southern Gaza "for as long as necessary." The comments came ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for weekend talks. The U.S. has urged Israel to shift to less intense fighting in Gaza and do more to protect civilians. On Thursday, an Israeli strike flattened a home in part of Gaza's southern coastline that Israel had designated a safe zone. Palestinian hospital officials said the blast killed at least 12 people, including 10 children. The Associated Press

4. China, other countries paid millions to Trump properties

Governments and state-linked entities from China, Saudi Arabia and other countries paid at least $7.8 million to Donald Trump's hotels in Washington and Las Vegas and his properties in New York while he was president, according to public documents and internal financial records obtained by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. China's government and entities were the biggest spenders, paying Trump businesses more than $5.5 million, according to a report published Thursday by the committee's Democratic minority. The report came out as House Republicans conduct an impeachment inquiry focused on unproven allegations that President Biden benefited from his son Hunter's overseas business dealings. The Wall Street Journal

5. Poll: 25% of Americans believe FBI instigated Jan. 6 attack

Twenty-five percent of Americans believe the FBI "probably" or "definitely" organized and encouraged the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Thursday. Among Republicans, 34% say the FBI was behind the insurrection — a conspiracy theory promoted by right-wing media and denied by federal law enforcement agencies — compared to 30% of independents and 13% of Democrats. The poll confirms that "misinformation about Jan. 6 is widespread as the United States heads into a presidential election year" with Trump the strong favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination, according to the Post. The Washington Post

6. Sixth grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting

An Iowa high school student armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun allegedly shot six people, killing a sixth grader and injuring five others at Perry High School about 40 miles northwest of downtown Des Moines on Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Perry student Dylan Butler, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school. Investigators also said they found an improvised explosive device on the campus. The Iowa State Fire Marshall disarmed it. The wounded victims reportedly included Perry High School's principal, Dan Marburger. Des Moines Register

7. Flu, Covid surge hits much of US

Thirty-three states are reporting high to very high case counts of flu and similar illnesses, with the flu season expected to continue getting rougher as students return from winter break. So far, health officials have recorded about 4,500 flu-related deaths, including 20 children, since the season began in October. The flu outbreak comes as a new coronavirus variant, JN.1, causes another Covid-19 wave. The new dominant variant appears to be more likely than many other variants to infect those who have been vaccinated or previously infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 29,000 people were hospitalized with Covid in the week before Christmas, compared to 39,000 a year earlier. NBC News, The Washington Post

8. Second release of Epstein documents details sex-crime allegations

A court released a second trove of documents related to the late financier and sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. The papers, related to Virginia Giuffre's now-settled lawsuit accusing jailed Epstein associated Ghislaine Maxwell of helping Epstein abuse her as a minor, includes a deposition from Palm Beach, Florida, Detective Joseph Recarey, describing how Epstein and Maxwell allegedly recruited girls "to perform massages and work at Epstein's home." Documents released Wednesday didn't include much new information, but mentioned former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and a few other celebrities, without accusing them of wrongdoing. Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. CNN

9. Dozens protest police raid at iconic Berkeley, California, park

Nearly 100 protesters rallied near historic People's Park in Berkeley, California, on Thursday after police conducted a surprise raid overnight and barricaded the iconic property. The University of California, Berkeley, plans to build student housing in part of the park. The protesters chanted, "Hey, hey, what do you say, People's Park is here to stay." During the raid, law enforcement officers removed several dozen activists and homeless campers from the park before building a wall around the perimeter using about 160 empty shipping containers. The move came while most of the university's students were still away on winter break. San Francisco Chronicle, The New York Times

10. Oscar Pistorius released on parole

South African former Paralympic star sprinter Oscar Pistorius was released on parole from a South African prison on Friday after nearly nine years behind bars and seven months under home arrest for the murder of his girlfriend, model and law school graduate Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day nearly 11 years ago. Pistorius, dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, has insisted he fired four shots through his bathroom door, killing Steenkamp, because he thought an intruder was inside. Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, said under Pistorius' supervised release he will have to attend anger management and gender-based violence programs. NBC News, Reuters