10 things you need to know today: November 11, 2023

1. Israeli troops surround Gaza’s main hospital

Two people, including a baby in an incubator, died Saturday at the Al Shifa Medical Complex as the Israeli military surrounded the main hospital in Gaza. Israeli soldiers have been fighting insurgents from Hamas in the immediate vicinity of the hospital as the war between the two sides continues to cause civilian casualties. Israel has accused Hamas of using Al Shifa as its base of operations, though Hamas and Palestinian officials have denied this. The hospital suspended its operations after food and electricity ran out, and Palestinians are being urged to evacuate the area if possible as fighting intensifies. There are reportedly an additional 39 babies that remain at risk inside the hospital. Reuters, The New York Times

2. FBI seizes phones from New York Mayor Eric Adams during raid

The FBI seized multiple electronic devices from New York City Mayor Eric Adams this past week as part of an investigation into his campaign finances, The New York Times reported Friday. The FBI agents obtained a court warrant and seized at least two cellphones and an iPad from the New York mayor, according to reports. Adams' lawyer said that the mayor was cooperating with law enforcement and had provided the FBI with the devices without incident. The FBI has been investigating alleged corruption and wrongdoing related to Adams' victorious 2021 mayoral campaign, and earlier this month raided the home of his chief campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Agents reportedly also took electronic devices from her home. The New York Times, The Guardian

The Republican National Committee has warned the GOP candidates for president that they could be disqualified from future debates if they participate in a Christian group's Thanksgiving forum in Iowa. Five of the candidates — Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy — were invited to the forum. However, the RNC noted that this forum would see the candidates "gather around the table to have a moderated, friendly, and open discussion about the issues," according to a letter sent to the campaigns. The RNC's letter added that any candidate who participated in the Iowa event "will be disqualified from taking part in any future RNC-sanctioned presidential primary debates." NBC News, RealClearPolitics

4. 1,600 Jewish Harvard alumni threaten to stop donations over antisemitism on campus

More than 1,600 Jewish alumni of Harvard University have threatened to withhold donations to the school amid rising incidents of antisemitism on the Harvard campus. In an open letter published Friday, members of the Harvard College Jewish Alumni Association criticized the university for not doing more to combat antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. In order to try and bring the two sides together, the letter asked Harvard faculty for "a meeting, in person, with the alumni leadership to discuss concrete plans to ensure the protection of Jewish students on campus." The letter was signed by high-profile donors such as Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman and former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner. CNN

5. Anchorage sees record homeless death toll increase following major snowstorm

Four homeless people have died in Anchorage, Alaska, in the past week as the city continues to grapple with a surge of unhoused people amid strong winter weather. More than two feet of snow fell on the Alaskan city within 48 hours, causing dire straits for those living on the streets. The added four brings the total number of homeless deaths in Anchorage to 49 this year, more than double the 24 homeless people who died in the city last year. At least two of the homeless people who died this past week were wheelchair users, and the city has struggled to find solutions for people on the street. The Associated Press, Anchorage Daily News

6. Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic threats

Iceland declared a state of emergency on Saturday after hundreds of small earthquakes raised the possibility of a volcanic eruption. Around 800 temblors were recorded the day prior, and the town of Grindavík has been evacuated as a precaution. Grindavík, home to around 4,000 people, is located in the shadow of one of the most volcanically active regions in Iceland, and the country's Civil Protection Agency expressed concerns that a magma tunnel could reach the town and cause widespread destruction. Iceland commonly deals with both earthquakes and volcanic activity, though its volcanoes remain a popular tourist attraction despite their danger. CNN, BBC

7. Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Georgia man was arrested after threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), officials said Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Sean Patrick Cirillo had allegedly called in threats to the congresswoman's office. Cirillo allegedly claimed to have a sniper rifle and threatened to shoot Greene in the head, allegedly saying, "I'm going to kill her next week. I'm going to murder her." Greene, who has made a national profile for herself as a result of her numerous controversies while in Congress, thanked law enforcement for arresting Cirillo. She added in a statement that death threats should "never be tolerated." The Hill, NBC News

8. Wynn Resort workers reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Hospitality workers at Wynn Resorts reached a tentative deal Friday to avoid a strike, their union said, ending the threat of a labor walkout that could have caused ripple effects throughout the city of Las Vegas. The union reached a deal hours before the deadline, which covers new labor agreements for 5,000 employees at a pair of Wynn properties in the city. The deal comes following similar resolutions for 35,500 workers from Las Vegas' two largest casino conglomerates, MGM Resorts and Caesars International. The trio of deals ends the threat of a strike that would have affected at least 18 hotels in Las Vegas and brought the city's main industry to a standstill. The Associated Press, Reuters

9. Big Ten suspends Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh amid sign-stealing scandal

The Big Ten Conference suspended University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday amid allegations of sign-stealing. The conference said it had received information that the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines had been stealing signs from their opponents by scouting them off campus. While Harbaugh's exact role in the alleged scheme is still being investigated, the Big Ten suspended him from the sidelines for the final three games of the season, including a crucial showdown on Saturday against No. 10 Penn State. Michigan has filed a restraining order against the Big Ten in an effort to circumvent the suspension, with that order expected to be argued in court. ESPN

10. Nominations for 2024 Grammy Awards announced

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced Friday, and female artists dominated much of the competition. The majority of the nominees for major categories were women, including a leading nine nominations from SZA as well as nods for Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and more. Men also made a number of appearances, though, with a particularly notable nomination coming for Jon Batiste for album of the year. Swift is also nominated in that category, and could become the all-time leader for album of the year if she were to win this February. Either way, the Grammys are clearly acknowledging that 2020s music is dominated by women — at least for now. Variety