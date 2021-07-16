Allen Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law reportedly stuns prosecutors by directly implicating Trump in tax fraud case

An interview with a witness in New York's ongoing investigation against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg revealed information that may directly implicate former President Donald Trump in charges of tax fraud, reports The Daily Beast.

Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-wife of company employee Barry Weisselberg, Allen Weisselberg's son, claims she was there in 2012 when Trump "personally guaranteed" he would cover school costs "at a top-rated private academy" for her and her husband's children in lieu of a raise, per The Daily Beast. She told prosecutors that Trump had turned to her and said, "Don't worry, I've got it covered," according to descriptions of the call. Unreported perks like tuition payments and other forms of "indirect compensation" are at the heart of the N.Y. probe's charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization.

If true, The Daily Beast writes, Jennifer Weisselberg's "claims would directly tie Trump to what a New York criminal indictment described as a corporate scheme to pay executives 'in a matter that was off the books.'" The ex-president was not personally charged in the original indictment.

Both the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and tax crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast.