Islamic State supporters are reportedly using Trumpworld social network GETTR as a 'safe haven' for extremism

GETTR, the newly-launched, free speech-touting social network founded by members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle, is being "inundated with terrorist propaganda spread by supporters of Islamic State," Politico reports following a review of platform activity.

Such content includes "graphic videos of beheadings, viral memes that promote violence against the West and even memes of a militant executing Trump" in a Guantanamo Bay-esque orange jumpsuit, Politico writes. The social network, intended as a "MAGA-alternative to sites like Facebook and Twitter," launched only a month ago. The debacle highlights the obstacles ahead of GETTR, as it attempts to uphold a "free speech ethos" without creating a "safe haven" for extremism, per Politico.

Moustafa Ayad, an executive director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue — a "think tank that tracks online extremism" — told Politico that Islamic State "has been very quick to exploit GETTR." "On Facebook, there was on one of these accounts that I follow that is known to be Islamic State, which said 'Oh, Trump announced his new platform. Inshallah, all the mujahideen will exploit that platform." Ayad went on, "The next day, there were at least 15 accounts on GETTR that were Islamic State."

GETTR eventually took steps to remove some of the myriad jihadi posts from early July. Still, without the same resources available to Facebook and Twitter, jihadists appear to be testing fledgling GETTR's likely less-robust detection services so they can "stay one step ahead of online removals," per Politico.

Trump himself is not directly involved in GETTR's operations, nor has he made an account. Read more at Politico.