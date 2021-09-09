Former Melania Trump adviser to release memoir revealing 'surprising new scandals'

A former top White House aide has reportedly written a secret memoir that may cause quite a bit of "anxiety" in former President Donald Trump's orbit.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary and as chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, is set to release a memoir next month, CNN reports. The book has been a "top-secret" project, and it will reveal "surprising new scandals," Axios reported. Grisham, who notably never held a press briefing while she was White House press secretary, resigned in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot.

"Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself," a source told Axios, adding that she "has receipts ... she was a press person and it was her job to make sure she knew what was happening."

Additionally, a former West Wing colleague of Grisham's told Axios, "There isn't enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady's orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate. It's hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause."

The book, CNN reports, will "cover Melania Trump's feelings about her husband and other members of the Trump family" and likely include insights into the "behind-closed-doors effects of the Stormy Daniels scandal" and other misconduct allegations against Trump. One source noted to CNN, "She knows things no one else has been told." The book, titled I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House, is set to be released on Oct. 5.