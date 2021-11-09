Howard Stern suggests he could run against Trump and 'beat his a--' in 2024

Famed radio host Howard Stern decided to jokingly (or perhaps not?) enter the presidential fray on Tuesday, telling listeners he just might launch a White House bid in 2024 should former President Donald Trump decide to do so, as well, reports The Hill.

When told by co-host Robin Quivers that "If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," Stern replied, amused, "I know, I'll beat his a--" — although according to the New York Daily News, the radio personality nonetheless "appeared to recognize his lack of qualifications to govern the country," having first answered, "Who the f--k am I?"

Stern then revealed he had once told his wife that campaigning against a resurgent Trump may very well be his "civic duty," explaining he would just "sit there and play that f---ing clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again," in reference to Trump's January call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the ex-president attempted to persuade Raffensperger to "find" the votes to overturn the election results.

He added: "There's no way I'd lose."

Sure, that's what they all say. Read more at The Hill.