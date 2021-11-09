Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Speed Reads

a stern warning

Howard Stern suggests he could run against Trump and 'beat his a--' in 2024

byBrigid Kennedy
5:30 PM
Howard Stern.

Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Famed radio host Howard Stern decided to jokingly (or perhaps not?) enter the presidential fray on Tuesday, telling listeners he just might launch a White House bid in 2024 should former President Donald Trump decide to do so, as well, reports The Hill.

When told by co-host Robin Quivers that "If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," Stern replied, amused, "I know, I'll beat his a--" — although according to the New York Daily News, the radio personality nonetheless "appeared to recognize his lack of qualifications to govern the country," having first answered, "Who the f--k am I?"

Stern then revealed he had once told his wife that campaigning against a resurgent Trump may very well be his "civic duty," explaining he would just "sit there and play that f---ing clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again," in reference to Trump's January call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the ex-president attempted to persuade Raffensperger to "find" the votes to overturn the election results.

He added: "There's no way I'd lose." 

Sure, that's what they all say. Read more at The Hill.