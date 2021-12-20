Trump sues NY AG Letitia James in bid to halt probe into his company

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James in an attempt "to halt her long-running civil investigation into his business practices," The New York Times reports.

The suit argues that James' over-two-year probe has violated Trump's constitutional rights, is politically motivated, and should be stopped by the court, per the Times.

"Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," reads the lawsuit, which arrives "less than two weeks after [James] signaled that she would seek to question [Trump] under oath early next month," writes the Times.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation into the ex-president led by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance is still ongoing. That probe revolves around whether Trump "defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets."

"Letitia James targets President Trump with a callous disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to abide by when she became attorney general," wrote Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, in a statement, according to CNBC. "By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks."