Why the Trump toilet story (unfortunately) still matters

Did former President Donald Trump really clog White House toilets by flushing official documents? His aides certainly thought so, journalist Maggie Haberman reports in her forthcoming book. Trump denies the story. But the anecdote rings true — if only as a metaphor for his misbegotten presidency.

The toilet story is the cherry on top of a week's worth of revelations about how Trump routinely mishandled his administration's records. He would tear up documents, forcing federal archivists to literally tape them back together. He took 15 boxes of stuff — letters from Kim Jong Un, that infamous Sharpie map — home to Mar-a-Lago instead of turning it over to the National Archives, as required by law. Some of the material was apparently classified. Investigations are now underway.

The "but her emails" crowd is howling, as you might imagine.

And that's fair. Trump really did ride to the presidency in 2016 on the back of revelations that Hillary Clinton used a private email server to conduct official business while she was secretary of state. Democrats have spent the last half-dozen years grumbling that the investigation and media coverage of a relatively minor misstep prevented the election of America's first woman president and instead put a dishonest grifter in office. But Trump's hypocrisy on that front has been known for awhile now. For the former president, standards are for other people.

What's really interesting about the recent stories is not the rule-breaking, then, but what they reveal about Trump's overall mindset in the presidency. A born narcissist, he never did distinguish between his personal business and the country's interests, between public service and his private desires. It all got mushed up together, usually to Trump's benefit and America's disadvantage.