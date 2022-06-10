Trump issues flurry of Truth Social posts in wake of 1st Jan. 6 hearing

On Friday, the morning after the House select committe investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took him to task at its first public hearing, former President Donald Trump did what he does best — issue a barrage of posts on social media.

Writing on his homegrown Truth Social, Trump called former Attorney General William Barr — whose testimony was shared during the televised proceedings — a "coward," "weak," and "frightened." In the clip played Thursday night, Barr was shown telling investigators that he repeatedly told Trump there was no evidence to support his claims of election and voter fraud.

The morning after the first Jan 6 heading, Trump is on Truth Social going after Bill Barr. He also says his daughter Ivanka was not involved in looking at the election results as she had “long since checked out” and claims he never said “hang Mike Pence.” pic.twitter.com/3xtT64sVbe — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 10, 2022

Trump continued by noting that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, "was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as attorney general," at which Trump noted "he sucked!" Ivanka Trump had said during her testimony, clips of which were also revealed during the Thursday hearing, that she had "accepted" Barr's conclusions regarding the election because she respects him.

Further to that, the ex-president claimed he "NEVER said, or even thought of saying, 'Hang Mike Pence,'" alluding to claims made by committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). In the hearing, Cheney alleged Trump had, on Jan. 6, mused that perhaps the former vice president deserved to be hanged for not discarding electoral votes for Joe Biden.

"Aware of the rioters' chants to 'hang Mike Pence,' [Trump] responded with this sentiment: 'Maybe our supporters have the right idea.' Mike Pence 'deserves it,' " Cheney stated.