What we learned at the first Jan. 6 hearing

After nearly a year of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack held the first of six public hearings on Thursday. Over the course of two hours, the panel started laying out what it has learned, with its vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), saying former President Donald Trump oversaw a "sophisticated, seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election." Here's everything you need to know: Why is the committee holding public hearings? The committee said it wants to provide Americans with "an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power." During the course of its investigation, the panel has interviewed at least 1,000 witnesses and collected 140,000 documents. One of the committee's tasks is to write a final report on its findings, providing recommendations on how to prevent another Jan. 6 from happening in the future. What were some of the major bombshells revealed during the hearing? Several revelations were made, including that former Attorney General William Barr told Trump his claims of the 2020 election being stolen were "bulls--t." In addition to playing a clip of Barr's recorded testimony, the committee showed a snippet of Ivanka Trump's testimony, during which she was asked about Barr's assessment of the situation and whether she agreed with him. "I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying," Ivanka responded. Skip advert The committee said multiple witnesses were able to prove that Trump was told — many times and by different people — that the election was not stolen from him. A brief portion of Jason Miller's testimony was played, with the former Trump campaign spokesman saying an internal data expert spoke to Trump in the Oval Office after the election and "delivered to the president in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose."

Cheney also said in the wake of the Capitol attack, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.) and several other GOP lawmakers sought pardons from Trump, but she did not go into detail as to why they made this request. Additionally, the committee heard testimony that Trump knew some members of the mob at the Capitol were chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" and he responded that "maybe our supporters have the right idea" about the then-vice president. What else did members of the committee say? During Thursday's hearing, only two members of the committee spoke: Thompson and Cheney. Thompson started the hearing off by calling the assault on the Capitol the "culmination of an attempted coup," and Cheney said Trump "summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack." She also encouraged "all Americans" to read what U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote in March, as part of a civil suit involving John Eastman, the lawyer who helped Trump in his efforts to overturn the election. Carter wrote that "based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021." Who testified during the hearing? Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer injured during the Jan. 6 attack, and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested both testified. Edwards was stationed at the edge of the Capitol lawn, and footage was played showing a bike rack being thrown at her. She fell and was briefly unconscious; after coming to, she returned to duty. "It was carnage, it was chaos, I can't even describe what I saw," Edwards said. Nothing prepared her for the Capitol attack and the "hours of hand-to-hand combat, hours of dealing with things that were way beyond what any law enforcement officer had trained for," she added. "I remember that moment of stepping behind the line and seeing the absolute war zone that the west front had become." Skip advert On Jan. 6, Quested was following members of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, and told the committee he "documented the crowd turn from protesters to rioters to insurrectionists. I was surprised by the size of the group, the anger, and the profanity. For anyone who didn't understand how violent the event was, I saw it, I documented it, and I experienced it. I heard incredibly aggressive chanting and I subsequently shared that footage with the authorities." What video was shown during the hearing? Some never-before-seen footage shot by Quested was featured during a video montage setting up a timeline for the Capitol attack. The presentation included a clip of a woman on the National Mall, who spoke a few hours before the riot. "I am not allowed to say what is going on today, everyone is going to have to watch for themselves, but it's going to happen," she said. "Something is going to happen."