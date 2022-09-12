DOJ expands Jan. 6 inquiry as it issues 40 subpoenas in a week

In the last week, the Department of Justice has issued roughly 40 subpoenas as it seeks more information on former President Donald Trump and his associates related to the 2020 election and Jan. 6 Capitol attack, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

Several people who are still close to Trump, including former White House social media director Dan Scavino, received subpoenas, the Times reports, with the phones of top advisers Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman seized last week as evidence. Epshteyn and Roman were involved in the plan to submit fake slates of pro-Trump electors in swing states won in 2020 by President Biden.

Some of the subpoenas are also seeking more information on the Save America political action committee, which has raised money for Trump since the end of his presidency. The Times writes that this new line of inquiry "comes as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has raised questions about money Mr. Trump solicited under the premise of fighting election fraud." Read more at The New York Times.