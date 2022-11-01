Cheney: Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump lawyers about testimony

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed on Tuesday that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is "in discussions" with lawyers representing former President Donald Trump about his testimony before the panel.

The committee issued a subpoena to Trump on Oct. 21, seeking documents by Friday and testimony by Nov. 14. Trump has "an obligation to comply," Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said during an event in Cleveland. The details have not been ironed out, but the testimony will be "done under oath," Cheney continued. "It'll be done, potentially, over multiple days. ... We have significant questions based on the evidence that we've developed and what we know already about the extent to which he was personally and directly involved in every aspect of the effort."

Cheney and the other bipartisan panel members have taken their investigation into the Capitol attack "very seriously," Cheney said. "This is not a situation where the committee is going to put itself at the mercy of Donald Trump in terms of his efforts to create a circus."

Trump has not made any public declarations about turning over documents or providing testimony under oath.