The legal ramifications of Trump's classified documents tape

The ongoing federal investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged retention and mishandling of classified documents after leaving office took on a new air of urgency this week. An exclusive CNN report claimed Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith possessed incriminating audio of Trump seemingly undercutting one of his primary justifications for possessing the documents in question. Sources told CNN the recording features Trump admitting he cannot show guests at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate certain documents — an indication that he understood the material remained classified despite his claims to have declassified them "by thinking about it" upon leaving office. According to one source, the documents being referred to on the tape contained specific tactical options for a proposed U.S. invasion of Iran.

In a bombastic post on his Truth Social platform, Trump seemed to respond to CNN's report, liking it to the unrelated resignation of Massachussettes U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins for ethics violations, claiming "all of the Democrat 'Persecutors' that are trying to Interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election are leaking constantly, and illegally, about me."

His attorney, James Trusty, similarly insinuated while speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins that the recording — and the leak of its existence to CNN — were part of a broader effort to "justify the persecution" of his client. Claiming he was taking a "stance on principle" to not "dignify [the report] by treating it as fact," Trusty said that ultimately "we're not going to try the case on CNN."

Given the apparent significance of both the material and Trump's alleged comments, what could this development mean for Smith's investigation, and the former president's legal future?

'The last nail in a coffin'

CNN's report is a "game over" moment, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC. The alleged documents are some of the "most sensitive types of classified information" in the country, and not only will they almost certainly lead to an indictment in the future, but "it is hard to see how, given all the evidence that we've been talking about, that there will not be a conviction here."