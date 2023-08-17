Will China's slowdown pull the U.S. into recession?

China can't seem to shake off its post-COVID economic slump. Will that weakness backfire on the American economy? CNBC reported that the People's Bank of China cut interest rates this week in an effort to spur economic growth, amidst a "confidence crisis" that has seen exports fall dramatically, factory production slow down, and housing sales crater. "In a crisis such as this … you can't really call it a consumption crisis or investment crisis," one economist told the network. "It's really a confidence crisis."

"The concern is that that weakness could spill over to the U.S.," Bloomberg reported. And American officials have taken notice. President Biden earlier this month called China's economy a "ticking time bomb," while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the slowdown will have "some spillovers to the United States." And all of this comes as the U.S. is maneuvering to avert its own recession.

"China's worsening economy is hurting corporate America," the Wall Street Journal reported. American companies that are "deeply rooted" in China face strong headwinds, including big corporate names like DuPont, Dow and Caterpillar. Countries like Germany, Austria and Switzerland that depend on exports to China are also hurting. "The China export market is a big deal for them, and China has not rebounded like we all expected it would," said one observer. Will China's slowdown hurt the world economy?

What the commentators are saying

China's supercharged economy "for many years looked like a miracle," John Cassidy wrote for the New Yorker, but now it "could be descending into an extended slump." But China now accounts for a fifth of the world's economic output, so its current slowdown "has important implications for other countries, including the United States." A weakened China might bring down the price of gasoline, but it would also depress imports of "factory machinery, electrical equipment, and medical devices" from other countries." The global consequences of a Chinese recession "are difficult to predict."