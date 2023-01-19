What China's decline means for the U.S., Taiwan

There are fewer people in China. The country's population shrank by 850,000 people in 2022, the first time the country has seen a decline since it experienced a devastating famine in the early 1960s. The difference now? China is a rising economic and military power — and its loss of population threatens those accomplishments. The new numbers have prompted fears that the day is coming "when China will not have enough people of working age to fuel its growth," The New York Times reports.

What does this mean for China's future as a superpower? And who might replace China as the world's most populated country? Here's everything you need to know:

Why is China's population decreasing?

There are a number of reasons. Pew Research Center points out that China has long been a place people simply leave. "In 2021, for example, the country experienced an estimated net out-migration of 200,000 people." Of those who stay, the population is disproportionately male: There are approximately 30 million more men than women in the country, and those women are increasingly waiting until later in life to have children. The pandemic may also be playing a role: "Some have cited China's [now-abandoned] zero-COVID policy as a contributing factor to delayed motherhood."

Didn't China actually try to slow its population growth?

Yes. For decades, China famously had a "one-child" policy. "Anxious that rapid population growth would strain the country's welfare systems and state-planned economy, the Chinese state began limiting how many children families could have in the late 1970s," NPR reports. That happened after the country's population nearly doubled between 1940 and 1980, adds the South China Morning Post. The system was enforced with "fines for violators and often forced abortions." That policy led to "sex-selective abortions" that produced the skewed male-to-female ratio. And it also led to plunging numbers of new babies. In response, authorities raised the limit to two children in 2016 — and then to three children in 2021.

Does China no longer have the biggest population, then?

Maybe. Reuters reports that U.N. population experts last year estimated that India's population had grown to 1.412 billion. That would just edge out China, its neighbor. But the numbers are a little fuzzy: Like the United States, India does a census only once a decade — and the 2021 count has been delayed because of the COVID pandemic.

What does a declining population mean for China's future?

It's bad news for the country's growing economy. "China faces a shrinking workforce that will struggle to support a rapidly aging population," The Washington Post reports. According to The New York Times, "By 2035, 400 million people in China are expected to be over 60, accounting for nearly a third of its population."