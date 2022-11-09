China's 'COVID Zero' policy, explained

Lockdowns and mask mandates are seemingly a thing of the past in the United States, but China's "COVID Zero" policy will remain in place, at least for now.

Despite "unfounded rumors" of an end to the policy — which shuts down entire cities as soon as an outbreak appears — Chinese officials have vowed to stay the course, CNN reports. They're sticking with the policy despite growing signs of internal backlash, and a growing toll on one of the world's biggest economies. "Practice has proved that our pandemic prevention and control policy and a series of strategic measures are completely correct, and the most economical and effective," one official told the network.

That's not necessarily a popular stand. "We should strike a balance between freedom and rules," The Washington Post quotes from a Chinese social media post. "Shouldn't the rules also have limits?" Indeed, police arrested seven people in northeastern China after a clash between residents and police over the policy. What is the COVID Zero policy, and why are China's people so angry about it? Here's everything you need to know:

How does China's policy work?

Call it a lockdown on steroids. It's a "two-pronged" policy that emphasizes both prevention and containment, Reuters reports. The prevention part focuses on massive and frequent testing of the country's population, and a recent negative test "can be a requirement to enter a business or public facility." People who test positive are quarantined in their homes or in a government facility.

Containment is the more far-reaching part of the policy, with "buildings, communities or even entire cities" put under quarantine when a COVID outbreak occurs. That even extends to the entire country: China's borders are closed to most visitors — and new arrivals must be isolated for 10 days before they're allowed to move freely. The point of all this? To eradicate the virus where it appears, before it can spread to the entire country.

What are the downsides?

Shutting down entire communities is obviously disruptive. "In some cases, lockdowns have led to widespread shortages of food and other daily necessities," The New York Times reports. During the spring of 2022, the city of Shanghai — a financial hub with a population of more than 26 million people — was locked down for more than 60 days. "Unable to secure fresh produce, many residents lived on instant noodles or rice porridge," the New Yorker reported in June. "Some of them protested with loudspeakers, or banged pots and pans."