The U.S. and China want to 'decouple' their economies. Is it possible?

Tensions are rising between the United States and China, and there is talk of "decoupling" the two countries' economies. But is that a good idea? Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, doesn't think so. A U.S.-China split, she said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation, "would lead to less economic growth, less prosperity in the world, more poverty across the world. So I think that this is something that should be by all means avoided."

That decoupling may already be underway, however. Bloomberg reports that while U.S.-China trade hit a record $690 billion in 2022, there are signs "that both the U.S. and China have meaningfully reduced the share of their imports coming from each other." The dollar numbers are large, but Chinese goods made up just 16.6 percent of imports in 2022 — down five percent from 2017. The share of American exports going to China also fell.

As China and the United States prepare for a possible war, both sides have their reasons for the decoupling. China has seen how the U.S. isolated Russia's economy following the invasion of Ukraine, so leaders don't want to leave their economy reliant on exports to America. U.S. leaders don't want China to have access to America's most advanced technology if the two countries do end up in a conflict. But a split will have ramifications for the world economy. "Industry is kind of united," Antonia Tzinova, a partner at the law firm Holland & Knight, told The New York Times. "We don't want this."

What do the commentators say?

It's not clear if decoupling is even achievable. "While Western leaders are trying to unpick decades of globalization, Asian nations from Bangladesh and Indonesia to Malaysia and Thailand view China as central to their economic future," James Crabtree writes for the Financial Times. Rather than isolating China, the U.S. effort to decouple "often leaves countries in regions such as south-east Asia more economically dependent upon China, not less." Even companies that have moved their production to other countries still purchase components from China. Real decoupling "is likely to turn out to be much harder than it looks."