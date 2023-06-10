What happened to the coming recession?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

A surprisingly strong jobs report should put recession talk to rest, said Jonathan Levin in Bloomberg. The Labor Department last week reported that employers added 339,000 jobs in May, "the most since January and a number entirely out of line with widespread predictions of an imminent recession." In addition to May's report, "significant upward revisions to previous months' data" show that the labor market "isn't even really cooling off — let alone collapsing." Economists have been "projecting a weaker economy 'just around the corner' all year," thanks to the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. Headlines about mass layoffs at big tech firms and Wall Street banks added to the feeling of economic gloom. But concerns about the labor market, consumer spending and company earnings look overstated.

Two factors are driving the unexpected strength in the labor market, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. One is that employment among foreign-born workers has shot up 9.3% compared with February 2020. "Trends in legal immigration have largely normalized" after border shutdowns during the pandemic, and outside workers "are more than punching above their weight in this recovery." The share of women ages 25 to 54 in the workforce is also at an all-time high. The unemployment rate did jump from 3.4% to 3.7% in the May reading, an unusually large swing, said Chris Isidore at CNN. But the overall rate "still indicates a very tight labor market." And the pace of hiring is roughly 40% stronger than in the 10 years between the Great Recession and 2019.