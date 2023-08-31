Are American consumers facing a credit crisis?

Is it time for your household to rein in its spending? The Washington Post reported that American consumers are increasingly falling behind on car loan and credit card payments, a "troubling signal of consumer stress" that is "most acute for lower-income earners" who mostly spent down the stimulus money they socked away during the pandemic. Throw in inflation and high interest rates and it's clear that "consumers are under pressure," said one analyst.

How much pressure? American credit card debt reached a "record high" of $1.03 trillion during the second quarter of 2023, Moneywise reported. And not all the money is getting paid back: Credit card delinquencies rose to 7.2% during the quarter — "passing pre-COVID levels" — and car loan defaults hit a similar level. That's taking a toll on retailers. CNN reported that Macy's says the spike in delinquencies is hurting its business. "I think the credit card revenue is an indication of some of the pressures that we're actually seeing on the consumer," said Adrian Mitchell, Macy's chief operating officer.

All those delinquencies "may be a harbinger of economic troubles ahead," Fox Business added. Defaulting consumers "raise the pressure on small- and medium-sized banks" that are already struggling in the wake of a series of bank failures earlier this year. That could have an even wider impact: Wells Fargo recently predicted a "short, moderate recession" because consumers are "exhausting their credit."

What the commentators said

What's behind the rising debt and delinquencies? "Look in the mirror," Imani Moise wrote at The Wall Street Journal. The situation is fueled by a variety of factors, but they include "consumers' continued spending and a smaller share of borrowers paying off their statements in full." The recent trend of higher interest rates should have slowed spending but "many credit-card users haven't felt burdened by higher rates." That may not be sustainable. Discipline is important, but difficult. Said one analyst: "We humans tend to overestimate our capacity for self-restraint."