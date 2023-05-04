Are recent bank failures actually contributing to a recession?

It's been a tough time for banks lately. The sector's fallout began with the total collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a financial institution that provided funding to tech startups. SVB failed after a stock plunge caused a run on its deposits, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was forced to step in and receive the bank.

However, the company would not be alone on the mountaintop of collapse for long, as the similarly troubled Signature Bank and First Republic Bank were also subsequently taken over by the FDIC and sold. First Republic in particular was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, The Wall Street Journal reports. Both Signature and First Republic were preceded in collapsing by deposit runs, and the latter has since had all of its assets sold to JPMorgan Chase in an attempt to stop the hemorrhaging. There has also been trouble across the pond, as Swiss bank Credit Suisse, one of the largest financial service groups in the world, was purchased by its main competitor, UBS, in an attempt to stop a fallout of the European market.

With all of these companies seeming to bottom out, some analysts are flagging a potential disaster on the horizon. The outlook on the global economy was already pessimistic heading into 2023, partially due to rising inflation and high interest rates. Some have cautioned that the collapse of these banks is likely precipitating a global recession. Others, though, seem to think that the issue lies simply in the fact that many of these banks have fallen victim to poor regulation — something that the U.S. government has readily admitted.

What are the commentators saying?

While a bank like SVB was not one of the United States' larger institutions, "the troubles lurking in the balance sheets of small banks could have a large effect on the economy," The New York Times writes. Even if a recession is avoided, the Times adds, there could be fundamental changes, as small banks "could change their lending standards in order to shore up their finances, making it harder for a person to take out a mortgage or a business to get a loan to expand."