What does the Credit Suisse purchase mean for the global economy?

Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse has been purchased by its longtime rival UBS. What does the acquisition mean for the global economy, and what are financial insiders saying about it? Here's everything you need to know:

What are the details of the purchase?

Credit Suisse announced it had been acquired by UBS for $3.2 billion, saying that the two banks "concluded that it would be in the best interest of their shareholders and their stakeholders to enter into the merger" amidst ongoing concerns over the global economy. Credit Suisse notes that the deal was completed after the Swiss government "asked both companies to conclude the transaction to restore necessary confidence in the stability of the Swiss economy and banking system."

The deal is "perhaps the most sweeping shake-up of the global banking sector since the 2008 financial crisis, when one-time financial giants were acquired by rivals to avoid catastrophic meltdowns," The New York Times says. The 166-year-old bank, once a staple Swiss institution, has been beset by recent scandals and lawsuits that have drastically hurt its reputation. The recent fall of American bank SVB and the potential for similar bank implosions was the final straw, and exposed Credit Suisse's "longstanding vulnerabilities into sharp relief and hastened its demise — highlighting just how panicked investors are," the Times adds.

What effect will Credit Suisse's acquisition have on the world economy?

Switzerland is a pillar of the global banking system, and the government's push for the acquisition "[suggests] they're deeply concerned about the ongoing banking crisis," Insider reports, and the efforts of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to assist foreign markets reflect this global concern.

The merger "also has clear parallels with the banking deals sealed during and after the 2008 financial crisis," Insider adds. During this period of conglomerate mergers, J.P. Morgan acquired Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual, Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch, and Well Fargo snagged Wachovia.