Could a private equity deal be the end of Walgreens?

A Walgreens store in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
A Walgreens store in New Kensington, Pennsylvania
(Image credit: Justin Merriman / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A major changing of the guard is happening at one of America's most prominent drugstore chains. Walgreens announced on March 6 that it was being acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal represents a massive shift in strategy for a company that has been on the decline for several years, and business analysts are wondering whether this could be Walgreens' last gasp.

The deal was valued at about $10 billion, but it could be worth up to $23.7 billion with debt, settlements and other financial obligations, according to a press release. But this is a far cry from the $100 billion Walgreens was worth a decade ago. The transaction "reflects our confidence in [Walgreens'] pharmacy-led model and essential role in driving better outcomes for patients, customers and communities," said Stefan Kaluzny, the managing director of Sycamore Partners. But the jury is still out on whether the deal will be able to turn around Walgreens' misfortunes.

