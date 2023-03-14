Is the banking system in peril?

The federal government is scrambling to restore confidence in the financial system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second biggest failure of a federally insured bank in U.S. history. The lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of December, went under after news of its money troubles sparked a run on deposits last week. A second institution, Signature Bank of New York, which had significant cryptocurrency deposits, failed on Sunday, spreading anxiety about the health of the financial system.

The Treasury Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in, taking control of both banks and promising that the government would backstop depositors, ensuring that they'd be able to get their money — not just the $250,000 insured under federal law. Many tech startups deposited investments from venture capital firms at SVB, and the Biden administration said its extraordinary actions were intended not to protect bank shareholders, but to make sure tech employees would get paid and head off a wider "systemic" meltdown.

To shore up confidence in banks and prevent a broader financial crisis, regulators said SVB customers would have access to their accounts on Monday. They also established a system giving banks access to emergency funds, and the Federal Reserve made it easier for financial institutions to get emergency loans. The Biden administration also said a bigger bank would likely step in to buy SVB, providing long-term security for its customers. President Biden said taxpayers wouldn't shoulder any costs, and sought to reassure Americans, saying: "The banking system is safe."

What are the commentators saying?

SVB wasn't brought down by "lending to risky start-ups, or gambling on sketchy crypto coins, or some other ill-considered tech scheme," said Kevin Roose in The New York Times. "It was an old-fashioned bank run, set off back in 2021 by a series of old-fashioned bad decisions." A bunch of tech startups "parked" their cash in SVB, and the bank put a lot of the money into bonds. "Those investments looked relatively safe at the time but became riskier last year as interest rates rose and the bonds lost some of their value."