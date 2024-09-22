The UK's national debt: a terrifying warning

OBR's 'grim' report on Britain's fiscal outlook warns of skyrocketing spending, but 'projection' is not a 'forecast'

A man walks past graffiti artist Banksy's 2011 mural "Sorry The Lifestyle You Ordered Is Currently Out Of Stock" in London's East End
When it comes to the public finances, Britain is swirling in a "maelstrom of denial, obfuscation and avoidance", said Paul Johnson in The Times.

In the coming years, we will need to spend untold billions more on health, pensions, defence and battling climate change, while losing tens of billions in fuel duties. Neither main party has any realistic plan for how this will be done. To our national shame, Labour, like the Tories before it, looks set to shirk the biggest fiscal challenge facing Britain today: fixing social care, which has been in a mess for decades.

