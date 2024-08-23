Should GCSE resits be scrapped?

With nearly 40% of students set to resit maths or English in November, experts are calling for a rethink of the policy

A room full of empty desks and chairs prepared for an exam
Students who have not received a 4 or higher in maths or English will be subject to the 'soul-destroying' resit policy
By
published

GSCE results day has come and gone, and for many, celebrations have begun. But the nearly 40% of students who have not received a passing grade of 4 or higher in their maths or English exams will be required to resit in November. 

This "soul-destroying" policy may be well-intended, but "it looks to be utterly demoralising to pupils who find difficulty" with the tests, said Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research (CEER) at the University of Buckingham. 

Abby Wilson
