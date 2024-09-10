Understanding and saving the biocrust, Earth's living skin

The planet's protective layer is being destroyed

Cracked dirt.
Biocrust protects soil from erosion and water loss
(Image credit: helivideo / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Many parts of Earth are covered and protected by a layer of organisms called a biocrust. The layer acts as a skin for the Earth, protecting landscapes and reducing long-term damage. But climate change and human activities are harming the biocrust, and the crucial layer takes a long time to restore. This could have problematic long-term implications for several ecosystems and even human structures.

What is the biocrust?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Environmental News Climate Change Nature
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸