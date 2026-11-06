Under The Radar

Climate change has stopped the next ice age

Warming temperatures are offsetting natural cycles

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of snow and ice
Humans' carbon emissions inadvertently prevented another ice age
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Earth has had five major ice ages in its geographic history. In fact, we’re supposed to be in one right now. But global carbon emissions have stopped the Earth’s glaciation, and researchers are unsure it will ever return.

Receding ice age

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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