Hot under the trunk: Redwood trees may be getting heat stroke

High temperatures disrupt vital processes

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a cross-section of a redwood tree and high temperature displayed on a thermometer
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The world’s oldest trees, California redwoods, are feeling the heat. And warming temperatures are hindering their ability to perform essential functions.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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