Ghost forests are becoming more real

Decaying trees spread along the coast

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of salt crystals, satellite image of a marsh, tree roots, and wavy lines
Sea level rise is flooding forests with saltwater, killing the trees
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A decaying forest full of gray leafless trees may seem like the setting of a horror movie. But ghost forests have expanded past silver screens and into coastlines across the country.

Haunting the coast

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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