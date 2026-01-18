Exploring ancient forests on three continents
Reconnecting with historic nature across the world
An Amazon river lodge
A “vast, pristine” river archipelago in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, Brazil’s Anavilhanas National Park is a place of “otherworldly” beauty, said Idra Novey in Travel + Leisure.
It lies on the Rio Negro, a tributary of the Amazon which, owing to its acidic water, is mercifully free of mosquitoes, so visitors needn’t take malaria pills. On a recent trip, my family and I stayed at the luxurious Anavilhanas Jungle Lodge, where I swam in the river at sunset every day, spotting spider monkeys in the overhanging branches and families of pink river dolphins playing.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
We visited a riverside village, and hiked for an hour to a cave complex where we saw a towering angelim pedra tree (the tallest of all tropical species) with exposed roots “as elaborate as a Gilded Age chandelier”. Yet more wondrous were our boat trips through the flooded forest, where the immense old trees were reflected in the river’s black surface as in a “shadowy chamber of mirrors”.
And at night, when our guide scanned the forest with a torch, we saw an extraordinary range of creatures, including sloths, caimans and a boa constrictor.
The writer travelled with the specialist tour operator Dehouche.
Bears and bison amid Romania’s high peaks
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Southern Carpathian Mountains of Romania are home to Europe’s largest unbroken area of forest, pierced by “epic” limestone ridges and roamed by wolves and bears.
Logging companies have chipped away at it since the fall of communism, said Toby Skinner in the Financial Times, but in recent years, philanthropists including the Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss have bought up large tracts to protect them under the auspices of the Foundation Conservation Carpathia. The aim is to create a 200,000-hectare national park, “the Yellowstone of Europe”, and rewilding work is already under way.
On a week-long trip with the European Nature Trust, I stayed in lodgings ranging from the aristocratic Zabola Estate to a “cosy” log cabin in the mountains. On guided hikes, I ventured deep into virgin forest where the beech and fir trees were up to 500 years old, and watched a family of bears at close quarters from a hide.
Most “magical”, however, was a chance sighting in a high mountain meadow of a herd of European bison, a species that was reintroduced here in 2020.
The trip costs from £3,500pp; the European Nature Trust.
Walking in the wilds of northern Japan
The northernmost quarter of Japan’s main island, Tohoku was the region worst hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Eight years later, a 600-mile hiking path was opened along its east coast, said Adam H. Graham in Condé Nast Traveller, as part of efforts to draw visitors back.
Passing memorials to the roughly 20,000 people who died, the Michinoku Coastal Trail wends through woodland groves, along “immaculate” beaches and “blustery” sea cliffs.
On a trip last year, I hiked four of its most spectacular sections and also ventured further inland, to walk for a day along the Oirase Gorge. Set in the Towada-Hachimantai National Park, this path follows a river through an ancient beech forest that owes its “rich” biodiversity partly to the region’s volcanic soil.
There are “abundant” waterfalls, and a chance of spotting bears, tree frogs and tanuki (raccoon dogs). I saw trees I’d never heard of, from white-bark magnolias to Manchurian elms, and was glad I was there in November, when the forest was “ablaze” with autumn colour.
Inside Japan has an 11-night trip from £4,456, including flights.
-
How oil tankers have been weaponised
The Explainer The seizure of a Russian tanker in the Atlantic last week has drawn attention to the country’s clandestine shipping network
-
The rise of the spymaster: a ‘tectonic shift’ in Ukraine’s politics
In the Spotlight President Zelenskyy’s new chief of staff, former head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, is widely viewed as a potential successor
-
5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran
Cartoons Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more
-
Ultimate pasta alla Norma
The Week Recommends White miso and eggplant enrich the flavour of this classic pasta dish
-
Is a social media ban for teens the answer?
Talking Point Australia is leading the charge in banning social media for people under 16 — but there is lingering doubt as to the efficacy of such laws
-
Woman in Mind: a ‘triumphant’ revival of Alan Ayckbourn’s dark comedy
The Week Recommends Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan dazzle in ‘bitterly funny farce’
-
Properties of the week: impressive ski chalets
The Week Recommends Featuring stunning properties in France and Austria
-
The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: an ‘excellent, meticulously researched’ biography
The Week Recommends Katie Prescott’s book examines Lynch’s life and business dealings, along with his ‘terrible’ end
-
Can You Keep a Secret? Dawn French’s new comedy is a ‘surprising treat’
The Week Recommends Warm, funny show about an insurance scam is ‘beautifully performed’
-
Hamnet: a ‘slick weepie’ released in time for Oscar glory?
Talking Point Heartbreaking adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel has a ‘strangely smooth’ surface
-
Book reviews: ‘The Score: How to Stop Playing Somebody Else’s Game’ and ‘The Sea Captain’s Wife: A True Story of Mutiny, Love, and Adventure at the Bottom of the World’
Feature Comparing life to a game and a twist on the traditional masculine seafaring tale