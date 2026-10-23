Turning over a new reef: AI could help save beaches

Artificial reefs can both monitor and restore coastlines

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustrative collage of concrete blocks, coral and sea currents
The artificial reefs placed in the Maldives showed promising coastal restoration
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

As a super El Niño intensifies in the Pacific Ocean, coastal beach erosion is devastating Southern California and beyond. But concrete reef structures powered by artificial intelligence could help to combat the environmental crisis. They can help beaches recover and even predict future erosion patterns.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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