Coastal California braces for Kelvin wave chaos

Fueled by an intense El Niño season, this little-known oceanographic phenomenon is threatening the Pacific seaboard

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Homes off the Alamitos Peninsula braces for waves from a waning swell from Hurricane Marie combined with a 6 foot high tide that has been battering the boardwalk while flooding streets and homes on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026 in Long Beach, CA. (Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Oceanographers warn that Pacific warming could have compounding effects along the California coast
(Image credit: Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Many people are familiar with the El Niño phenomenon of warming surface temperatures across the Pacific Ocean. Less known is a separate but related oceanographic feature that is quickly positioning itself as one of — if not the — major disruptive weather events of the season. Dubbed a “Kelvin wave,” researchers warn this large surge of warm ocean water could lead to intense meteorological destruction during a winter storm season already heightened by a particularly active El Niño.

‘Not like crashing waves at the beach’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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