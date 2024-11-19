How safe are cruise ships in storms?

A passenger on a Saga cruise ship died and 100 others were injured when storm conditions brought "force 11 winds over 64mph and 25ft waves battered the vessel," said The Independent . The vessel began moving violently when it lost propulsion in the heavy weather. Despite this tragedy, incidents like these are few and far between. Experts say there is no reason to worry about cruising during storms because the ships are equipped to handle extreme weather.

Do storms make cruises dangerous?

Rough seas are not new, and cruise ship designers and those working on board know that. "Cruise ships are, in general, incredibly safe," Stephanie Goldberg-Glazer, the chief experience officer and owner of the travel agency Live Well, Travel Often, said to USA Today . "The officers in charge of navigating have years and years of experience and their (main) focus is to keep passengers safe and comfortable." In addition, "cruise lines are increasingly one step ahead in forecasting bad weather. They have the latest meteorological equipment, as well as an arsenal of weather charts, satellite images of storm activity, and even computer models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the U.S.," said The Times .

The ships themselves are built to weather rocky waters. Most have "thick steel hulls that can withstand the ravages of a storm," said The Times. "The vessel might list to one side, then the other, in a motion known as rolling," or a "forward movement might pitch down into the swells before rearing up again." While this can be scary, none of these should be concerning as all cruise ships are tested in storm-like conditions and the rocking mechanisms are designed to stabilize the ship against rough water.

If storms come more suddenly or are worse than expected, ships have the means to change routes to take a safer path. With that comes the possibility of itinerary changes. Cruise lines ' "number one priority is going to be guest safety," Colleen McDaniel, the editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, said to Travel + Leisure . "It is not just the decision of the onboard crew, it's a team who makes that decision based on the latest weather patterns, based on the options or other alternatives."

What can you do to prepare?

While cruise ships are generally safe, taking certain measures can ensure a better experience. First, one can avoid cruises during hurricane seasons. "Time your voyage to minimize the chance of bad weather: A transatlantic crossing in spring, for example, might be a better bet than a crossing in November," said The Times. However, as climate change worsens, hurricanes are expected to become stronger and more common. Even when avoiding hurricane season, the storms can be "unpredictable and can both form and pick up strength quickly," said USA Today.

"Book a cabin low down in the centre of the ship" instead of avoiding cruises all together," said The Times. "If the captain announces rough weather ahead, put loose items in your cabin away where they can't fly around. And don't forget the motion-sickness pills."