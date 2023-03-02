What caused the deadly train crash in Greece?

At least 43 people are dead after a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on while traveling through northern Greece. Here's everything you need to know:

What happened?

Reuters reported that the accident happened when a "passenger train collided head-on with a cargo train" as the two traveled against one another on the same track. The resulting collision, which occurred near the Greek city of Larissa, caused a number of cars on both trains to be thrown off the rails.

Eyewitnesses painted a picture of horror at the site of the crash, with Greek newspaper Ta Nea characterizing the scene as "reminiscent of a war zone." Two passengers who managed to escape said "there was oil all over the floor, people were falling while trying to get away. Fortunately, our doors opened, but in the other carriages the doors did not open, [people] were trapped. Some wagons caught fire, it's shocking," they told Ta Nea.

Greek state broadcaster ERT reported that some people were thrown from the trains as they collided, with victims found more than 100 feet from the crash site. As the locomotives crashed, at least one of the cars burst into flames, with victims trapped inside as temperatures within reached 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit, said a Greek fire service spokesperson, per The Associated Press.

Both trains were reportedly traveling at high speeds, though the exact events leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

What caused the trains to collide?

Survivors could provide clues as to what went wrong. One teenager who was aboard the passenger train told The Associated Press that just prior to the crash, he felt strong braking and saw sparks fly from the tracks — then the train car suddenly stopped.