The 3 most talked-about moments from New York Fashion Week 2023

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books, as designers wrapped up this year's extravaganza on Feb 15. As is tradition, fashion lovers from all over the world gathered in the Big Apple to admire the looks featured in designers' fall/winter collections on the runways, as well as on the people strutting the streets between shows. Here are some of the most talked-about moments from NYFW 2023:

Where are their pants?!

At the top of the list, "New York Fashion Week's biggest trend so far is not wearing pants," according to Fashionista. Multiple designers such as Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, and Dion Lee kicked off NYFW with a showcase featuring pants-less models, a trend that also picked up attention in November when Kendall Jenner walked outside wearing a sweater with only sheer tights and no pants.

One of the most memorable shows was Christian Siriano's set, which channeled the late icon Audrey Hepburn. It featured a model wearing black underwear layered with sheer tights, a black double-breasted blazer with shoulder padding, and a fuchsia lapel. This show was an ode to one of the classiest icons in Hollywood, making it ironic that the model wasn't wearing any pants, but perhaps the designer proved that bottoms aren't a must to pull an outfit together. Siriano's other styles consistently referenced Hepburn's influence by including variations of the infamous "little black dress," and popout floral designs which were inspired by the mini-series she starred in, Gardens of the World, he told Fashionista.

NYFW's 'biggest nightmare'

It's weird, it's animalistic, it's fashion! The Collina Strada show had models strutting the runway like animals … literally. The New York Post says "audiences were howling" as Collina Strada's creative director Hillary Taymour showcased the "Please Don't Eat My Friends" collection, featuring "anamorphic" models dressed in sheer designs and prosthetics to look like various animals. One of the buzziest designs featured a model wearing a reptilian mask over the head, a neon plaid green coat, a white sheer top with green detailing and matching bottoms, along with a pleated skirt layered over the pants. Some of the models were even crawling down the runway, channeling the animal character of each design, the Post noted.