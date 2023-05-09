The best safety tips for women traveling solo

So you're a woman hoping to explore the world, but setting out on your own? No problem. Here are a few tips any solo female traveler should incorporate into her plans to ensure she has a safe trip:
Hotels
One of the most important things for a woman traveler to consider is lodging — finding a safe place to sleep and regroup is crucial to an enjoyable trip. In a conversation with The New York Times, frequent solo traveler Jessica Nabango said she minds her safety by opting to stay in hotels with 24-hour security or Airbnbs with a "Superhost" designation. Allison Lane, another wanderlust enthusiast, recommended independent ladies bring "a basic rubber doorstop" and use that "to wedge under the inside of your hotel/lodging door while you're in your room. It's almost impossible to push open a door while that's in place."
Caroline Vroom, who had traveled to 75 countries as of 2019, suggested tipping the employees at your hotel so they are more inclined to help you in case of an emergency. "I tip at hotels as soon as I get there in countries with a high poverty rate," Vroom told the Times. "Concierge, desk, servers, maids and luggage, I give to them all. That way if I need a rescue or anything else, I am covered. This has often paid off for me."
Transportation
Another important question for solo travelers: How will you be getting from point A to B when you arrive at your destination? It's crucial that you plan out your transportation prior to leaving for any trip, especially if you are going by yourself. This can make the difference in avoiding ending up stranded in an unfamiliar place.
The Washington Post contributor Gemma Correll suggests solo women use only official taxis or rideshare as means of transportation during their voyage. If you plan to ride in a cab, "make sure you know what official taxis in the area look like." And if you opt for a rideshare app like Uber, always check the license plate number before getting in the car to make sure it matches up with the vehicle anddriver assigned to pick you up on the app. Once inside the car, be sure to immediately begin tracking your ride on your phone to ensure that the driver is taking you in the right direction.
Expenses
If you're on your own, "don't carry all your money and things with you at one time," Glamour recommends. "Just take what you need for the day." And be sure to tuck that excess cash away in unexpected spots across your hotel room: inside an unopened sanitary pad or a shoe, or even wrapped up in your undergarments would work, seeing as most people likely won't touch such personal items.
Next, you'll want to plan out where you will be getting food. But when out of the country and alone, you should refrain from accepting drinks from strangers, and keep an eye on anything that you eat or drink at all times.