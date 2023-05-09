The best safety tips for women traveling solo

So you're a woman hoping to explore the world, but setting out on your own? No problem. Here are a few tips any solo female traveler should incorporate into her plans to ensure she has a safe trip:

Hotels

One of the most important things for a woman traveler to consider is lodging — finding a safe place to sleep and regroup is crucial to an enjoyable trip. In a conversation with The New York Times, frequent solo traveler Jessica Nabango said she minds her safety by opting to stay in hotels with 24-hour security or Airbnbs with a "Superhost" designation. Allison Lane, another wanderlust enthusiast, recommended independent ladies bring "a basic rubber doorstop" and use that "to wedge under the inside of your hotel/lodging door while you're in your room. It's almost impossible to push open a door while that's in place."

Caroline Vroom, who had traveled to 75 countries as of 2019, suggested tipping the employees at your hotel so they are more inclined to help you in case of an emergency. "I tip at hotels as soon as I get there in countries with a high poverty rate," Vroom told the Times. "Concierge, desk, servers, maids and luggage, I give to them all. That way if I need a rescue or anything else, I am covered. This has often paid off for me."

Transportation

Another important question for solo travelers: How will you be getting from point A to B when you arrive at your destination? It's crucial that you plan out your transportation prior to leaving for any trip, especially if you are going by yourself. This can make the difference in avoiding ending up stranded in an unfamiliar place.