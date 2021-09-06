Everything you need to know about the trial of R. Kelly

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly is on trial in New York. What charges does Kelly face, and what could be the broader implications of the trial?

What has R. Kelly been charged with?

Racketeering and sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors in New York have accused the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer Robert Kelly of running an organization that over the course of two decades "preyed upon women and girls who attended his concerts" and with whom Kelly allegedly engaged in illegal sexual activity. The charges center around his alleged abuse of six victims. Prosecutors have also said that Kelly required his alleged victims to follow numerous rules, including receiving permission to leave their rooms to use the bathroom or eat. He has pleaded not guilty. The racketeering charge will require prosecutors to demonstrate that "the sexual abuse was part of an organized criminal operation," The New York Times writes. This makes the trial unique from the similarly high-profile sex abuse cases against Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. If convicted, Kelly could face life in prison.

Why was he previously acquitted?

In 2002, Kelly was hit with child pornography charges, which stemmed from a tape that allegedly showed Kelly engaging in sex acts with an underage girl. Kelly denied he was the man on the tape, and was acquitted in 2008. According to the Chicago Tribune, the jury wasn't convinced that the girl on the tape, who did not testify, was Kelly's goddaughter, as prosecutors claimed.

What else has he been accused of?

Kelly has faced allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls since the 1990s, when as a 27-year-old, he illegally married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah. Their marriage was later annulled, and Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001. The Chicago Sun-Times reported in 2000 that Kelly had sex with girls "as young as 15," but his music career continued to thrive. Years later, though, Kelly came under additional scrutiny in the wake of a 2017 BuzzFeed News report on his alleged "ongoing mental and physical abuse of several women" and allegations he was holding women against their will in a "cult." In January 2019, the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly detailed the allegations against the singer with interviews with numerous accusers, prompting another wave of backlash. Kelly has remained in custody since July 2019.